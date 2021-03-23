DACC logo

JACKSONVILLE — The Lady Jaguars started the season over the weekend for the Illinois College Lady Blue Invitational.

Mackenzie McCoy led the way for Danville Area Community College with a score of 167, which was good for third individually in the two-day tournament, that ran from Sunday-Monday.

Allison Tucker shot a 193 for the Lady Jaguars, while Emma McCormick carded a 205, Joie Sollers had a 229 and Alyssa Yaden had a 233.

The Lady Jaguars will have a home meet with Rend Lake April 2 at Danville Country Club.

