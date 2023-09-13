FRANKFORT — The Danville Area Community College women's golf team took part in the Governors State University Fall Tune-Up at Green Garden Country Club.
The Lady Jaguars were third at 408 with Cassadi Parks leading the way with a 98, Payton Armstrong carded at 101, Jacque Wilson had a 104 and Aimee Pickel shot a 105.
Judson University won the meet with a 361 and Grace Kidwell won medalist honors with a 87 and Trinity Christian College was second at 392.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.