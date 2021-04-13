DANVILLE — The Lady Jaguars were able to defeat St. Mary's of the Woods College on Tuesday at Danville Country Club.
Mackenzie McCoy led the way for Danville Area Community College with a 85, while Emma McCormick carded 94, Allison Tucker had a 106, Joie Sollers had a 108 and Alyssa Yaden added a 120.
The Lady Jaguars will next got to an NJCAA Region 24 qualifier on Monday at Crab Orchard Golf Course in Carterville.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
At Danville
At Danville C.C. (Par 72)
Team results — 1. Danville Area Community College 393, 2. St. Mary's Of the Woods 404
Medalist — Mackenzie McCoy (DACC) 85.
DACC (393) — McCoy 85, Emma McCormick 94, Allison Tucker 106, Joie Sollers 108, Alyssa Yaden 120.
St. Mary's of the Woods (404) — Cassidy Thompson 92, Ali Bazzoni 94, Erin Williams 100, Hunter Shirley 118.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.