CHAMPAIGN — Danville grad Mikala Hall and the Southern Illinois-Edwardsville women's basketball team made the most of their trip to the State Farm Center.
Hall had five points as the Cougars beat the Illini 71-62 on Thursday. Gabby Nikitnaite had 15 points to lead the team, while Mikayla Kinnard and Ajulu Thatha each had 14 points and Allie Troeckler added 11.
Aaliyah Nye led the Illini with 17 points, while De'Myla Brown had 11 points, Erika Porter had seven points, Jada Peebles had six points and four assists and Kendall Bostic had 13 rebounds.
The Cougars are 1-2 and will play Butler on Tuesday, while the Illini are 2-1 and will face UC-Riverside on Sunday.
