DANVILLE — After two weeks in the transfer portal, Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples will make a move closer to home.
The former Notre Dame guard made the decision to play her next two seasons at DePaul University in Chicago on Friday.
The decision to go to the Blue Demons was an easy one after she visited the school last week. It was supposed to be one of five visits to colleges our of 20 schools who wanted Peoples’ services next season.
DePaul was 22-11 this past season and made the NCAA Tournament for the 17th straight year. Blue Demons coach Doug Bruno has won 776 games in his career and was also one of many coaches that recruited Peoples when she was at Schlarman.
With the Blue Demons losing some players from this past season, Bruno believes Peoples will be a key cog next season.
“Anaya is one of the greatest players in the history of Illinois basketball, and we recruited her coming out of high school,” Bruno said. “When she became available on the transfer portal, we jumped on it right away.
“Anaya will give us ACC experience and great versatility as a big guard as we look to shore up our backcourt.
“She is a great rebounding guard---something that recent DePaul teams have been missing.”
After leading Schlarman to back-to-back state titles, the four-time Commercial-News Girls Basketball Player of the Year made an immediate impact, averaging 12.6 points and 8.1 rebounds as a freshman at Notre Dame.
The 8.1 rebounding average ranked 10th in the nation among true freshmen guards and was third all-time for a Notre Dame freshman. Peoples was also fifth in the ACC in steals.
Playing all 20 games with 19 starts in her COVID-19 sophomore season, Peoples was the only player in the ACC to average at least nine points, six rebounds, two assists and 1.5 steals. She ranked 10th in the conference in steals and 15th in defensive rebounds.
Peoples played in 32 games with 17 starts for the Fighting Irish this season, averaging 3.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 19.7 minutes per game. She had 10 points and nine rebounds against Purdue-Fort Wayne and came through with 11 rebounds against Georgia.
