SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Danville native and Schlarman Academy graduate Anaya Peoples is looking for new opportunities.
After three seasons at Notre Dame, Peoples decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday.
“My three years at Notre Dame have allowed me to build some of the best relationships and memories with my teammates,” Peoples said in an social media posting. “I will forever cherish my time at Notre Dame and the people I have met here. Thank you to coach (Notre Dame head coach Niele) Ivey and coach (Former Notre Dame head coach Muffet) McGraw for providing me with the opportunity to play at the University of Notre Dame. With that being said, I have decided to put my name in the transfer portal to explore other opportunities in finishing my last two years of eligibility.”
Peoples, a four-time Commercial-News Girls Basketball Player of the Year, was having a strong freshman season for the Irish in the 2019-20 season with 12.6 points per game, 8.1 rebounds per game and 33 steals, but an injury in January 2020 ended the season early.
The 2020-21 season saw her average 9.1 points per game with 119 rebounds, 40 assists and 29 steals and this past season, she averaged 3.8 points per game with 3.8 rebounds per game as she went from a starting spot to sixth man status off the bench.
The transfer portal came into effect in 2018 and is a database of players who are interested in transferring schools. Once a players’ name is in the portal, schools will have the ability to begin contacting them, provided the player didn’t put ‘do not contact’ in the entry.
If a student puts their name in the portal is is not in there permanently and athletes can removed their names if they want to.
Peoples still has two seasons of eligibility left with her senior and another year that was added on because of the Covid-19 pandemic and she can play for the school of her choice starting next season as part of the portal.
Peoples is not the only Irish player entering the portal as Sam Brunelle and Abby Prohaska also announced their intentions on Wednesday.
The Irish went 24-9 this past season and made it to the Sweet 16 of the Women’s NCAA Tournament before losing to N.C. State.
