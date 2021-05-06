SPRINGFIELD — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin product and current Lincoln Land Community College guard Emily Meidel capped off her freshman season among the best in the nation.
Meidel was named an NJCAA Division II First Team All-American on Tuesday, adding to an awards table that includes the Mid-West Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year, the Mid-West Athletic Conference Player of the Year and Region 24 Player of the Year.
Meidel led the conference with 22.2 points per game and shot 52.8 percent from the field and 46.3 percent from the 3-point line. She scored over 30 points three times with a season-high 37 against Mineral Area College. She ended up leading the nation in total points scored with 467 in just 21 games.
