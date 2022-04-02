SPRINGFIELD — Emily Meidel is making the move east to continue her basketball career.
After two seasons at Lincoln Land Community College, the former Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin standout will play the final two years of her career at Eastern Illinois University.
Meidel said that Eastern coach Matt Bollant’s reaching out was a key to her signing with the Panthers.
“Coach Bollant came out to one of my practices after he showed interest. He came there and I thought it was nice of him to come all the way out here to watch me practice,” Meidel said. “I went out there, I relay loved the program and what they stand for and how they run everything and the girls were super welcoming and I felt it was the most comforting culture for me.”
Meidel was a first team NJCAA Division II Women’s All-American First Team in both of her seasons at Lincoln Land and was also Region 24 and Mid-West Athletic Conference Player of the Year two years in a row. She averaged 17.2 points per game and 8.6 rebounds per game this season as the Loggers went 28-5.
“It was an interesting couple of years because my first year was not normal because of the pandemic,” Meidel said. “This year was different because we didn’t have the restrictions. It was an interesting two years in adjusting to protocols, but it has been a blast and Lincoln Land is a great place with great people and they have helped my grow and off the field.”
Meidel said new techniques and tougher competition made her game better and has prepared her for Division I basketball.
“We did a lot more individual workouts that I had to push myself in,”Meidel said. “I was surrounded by some awesome athletes who have pushed me as well and coaches who have gotten the best out of me. We played some tough competition, which helped grow you as a player.”
The Panthers were 16-14 this past season under Bollant, a former University of Illinois head coach who is finishing up his fifth season at Charleston.
“I am excited to get there and being challenge in another level,” Meidel said. “He seems like a great coach and knows what he is talking about. He sees people play in a high level like at the U of I so I am excited to see how he will push and challenge me.”
With Eastern Illinois in the Ohio Valley Conference, she will have at least two chances to play with an old rival in Katelyn Young. Young, who played for Oakwood and is playing at Murray State, was the Player of the Year for the OVC and earned an Associated Press honorable mention.
“We’ve always had a great relationship thought high school,” Meidel said. “We respect each other and we worked out together during the summers. You hate to player her on the court because she is tough, but we have a mutual respect and if we do meet up, it will be an awesome opportunity
