DANVILLE — After their sub-.500 record and many disappointing losses, the Danville Area Community College women’s basketball team are looking to improve this season.
After their semifinal loss last season, Coach Erika Harris has very high expectations for the Lady Jaguars this season.
The Jaguars brought in a very new class this year, with much of their team last year leaving the program due to either graduation or transfer. They are only bringing back five returning players, with only one of these five consistently starting for the Jaguars in Alexus Mobley.
These returning players averaged over 20 points a game for the Lady Jaguars and plan to add to that number this season. Mobley, who looks to be the starting point guard this year for the Jaguars, will be electric. The sophomore averaged 13 points last year for Danville and is looking to continue that success this season.
In Wednesday’s 79-69 win over Kankakee, Mobley was fouled hard and looked to be holding her knee. She was helped off the floor by the athletic trainer. Mobley later returned to the game and looked to be okay as she played without a brace or restraining device.
Mobley’s return should also bring up the loss of the Jaguar sophomores last season. Dy’Jahnik Armfield was one of the graduating class last season. Armfield averaged almost 20 points for the Jaguars and was the primary ball handler throughout the season. Her performances ranked her in the top 25 in the nation for points per game. The loss of Armfield will hurt, but Mobley will be looking to step up into that role, as the two play very similarly. The mindset of the two players is to get to the rim for layups and to draw fouls. Mobley and Armstrong had over 75 attempts from the free-throw line last season.
The Lady Jaguars don’t have the national rankings seen with the men’s team. Coach Harris, though believes that the team will exceed the expectations even she has for them.
“We hung with Moberly for three-quarters.” Claims Harris about the 83-54 loss for the first game of the season. Harris also claims that the level of athletes seen at Moberly matches those at the Division 1 level for NCAA.
The Jaguars also brought in a very diverse group of athletes this year, bringing in girls from three countries outside the United States.
“I’m very privileged to be able to recruit players from other countries,” says Harris.
The team Harris aspired to bring together was extremely diverse as she believes it is the most realistic to the world seen today. Harris claims there have even been instances in which a player has shown up late to practice due to religious beliefs, and she says she is fine with that and loves it for the culture.
There are also members of the team from local high schools.
Tannah Ceader, who is back for her sophomore season at DACC, and Riley Dowers from North Vermillion, who is coming back after a break from basketball last season. Ceadar looks to be a large part of the team this season, and Coach Harris says she couldn’t believe she was a sophomore this season with her not going to be a part of the team this next year. On the other hand, Dowers took an off year this past season, and some strong recruiting by the DACC staff has brought her back to basketball.
Coach Harris believes DACC has a great chance to improve their record from last year. She has faith in her returners as well as the women she has brought in to fill the roles of girls that she lost last year. The Lady Jaguars are 1-2 and will return to action today at Lincoln Trail in Robinson.
