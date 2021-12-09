EAST LANSING, Mich. — The University of Illinois women's basketball team were up by eight in the second half against Michigan State, but could not hold on as the Illini lost 75-60 on Thursday.
Adalia McKenzie led the Illini with 14 points, while Aaliyah Nye had 13 points, Jada Peebles had 10 and Kendall Bostic had eight rebounds.
The Illini drop to 4-5 overall and 0-1 in the Big Ten and will return to the State Farm Center on Sunday to face Butler.
