CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women's basketball team battled with Florida State on Thursday as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at the State Farm Center.
The Illini hung tough with the Seminoles, but lost 67-58.
Aaliyah Nye had 17 points for Illinois, while Jada Peebles had 12 points, De'Myla Brown had 11 points with three assists and four steals, Eva Rubin and Adalia McKenzie each had seven points and Kendall Bostic had 10 rebounds.
The Illini are 3-4 and will host Eastern Kentucky on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.