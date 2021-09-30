CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois women's basketball program has added Jasmin Rayner, a former three-sport standout at John Burroughs School in St. Louis, to the roster for the upcoming 2021-22 season. Rayner, a 5-8 freshman guard from Edwardsville and joins the Illini program as a walk-on.
During her time at JBS, Rayner starred for the Bombers' basketball, volleyball, and track & field programs, earning a spot on the varsity for each team beginning her freshman year. She was a two-time member of the Missouri Academic All-State team, earning the designation in both basketball (2019) and volleyball (2019). As a member of the track & field program, Rayner recorded three top-20 state marks, finishing 15th in discus in both 2018 and 2021, and placing 16th in shot in 2018. Rayner also led the JBS volleyball program to a first-place district finish in 2020.
In 2020-21, Rayner helped her JBS basketball team to a 13-4 overall record and a second-place finish in the Metro St. Louis league with a 4-1 league mark. As a junior in 2019-20, she was selected as an honorable mention All-Metro League performer, and was named to the all-district team.
