CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois women's basketball team started the season off with a 73-56 win over North Carolina Central on Tuesday at State Farm Center.
Aaliyah Nye had a career-high 23 points with seven rebounds to lead the Illini, while Kendall Bostick had 14 points and 17 rebounds in her first game for the team after transferring from Michigan State, Jayla Oden had nine points with five assists and Geovana Lopes had nine rebounds.
The Illini will host Miami (Ohio) on Sunday at 3 p.m.
