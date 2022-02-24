MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Illinois women's basketball team lost its final road game of the season on Thursday 87-54 to Minnesota.
Aaliyah Nye and Adalia McKenzie each had 14 points to lead the Illini, while Jada Peebles had 12 points, Erika Porter had six points and five rebounds and Kendall Bostic had nine rebounds.
The Illini are 6-18 and 1-12 in the Big Ten and will face Rutgers on Sunday at the State Farm Center to close out the regular season.
