DANVILLE — In November, Erika Harris led the Danville Area Community College women’s basketball team to a classic hosted by Moberly Area Community College.
By May, Harris accepted the head women’s basketball job at Moberly, ending her time at DACC after five seasons.
“I had a good relationship with the Moberly head coach (Hana Haden) for a while before we played them,” Harris said. “She took the Moberly job the same time I took the job here and we had a good relationship and last year, we were able to get each other in the schedule.
“One of the things that she remembered was that I put into existence that we were going to win a championship and I felt confident about the work we put in and it paid off for us. With the championship, I was able to stand up to my word.”
After Haden left the Moberly, Mo. school for Georgia Southwestern State University, the job was open and Harris — coming off leading the Lady Jaguars to their most successful season ever — stepped in and will coach the NJCAA Division I Greyhounds.
“It is a different level of players because of what you are offering. With Division I junior college ball, you can offer full scholarships. We lose a lot to Division I junior college and NCAA Division I. We are in the right ballpark of players we want to recruit.
“It was not that we didn’t get good kids here, which says a lot about my staff, but now we are adding full scholarships and that is big. I feel that we can do a lot of things.”
Harris was an assistant to former DACC coach Kyle Bent in 2012 before going to Niagara University for a few years as an assistant coach and returning to DACC in 2018 as head coach.
Her first year at the helm saw the Lady Jaguars go 3-19, but it went to six wins each in the 2019-2020 and 2021 seasons, a 13-15 mark in 2021-2022 and then a breakthrough 21-11 record this past season. The DACC women won its first Region 24 Championship and its first trip to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament, where they ended up sixth.
“Danville is a place that I am forever grateful for,” Harris said. “I was part of Kyle Bent’s staff to start with in 2012 and coach (DACC Athletics Director Tim) Bunton gave me another opportunity along with (DACC men’s basketball coach DaJuan) Gouard to bring me back.
“I am thankful for the Danville community and they supported us from Day one. The support was unwavering no matter what and the community stuck by us and I am forever grateful for that. I told coach Bunton, coach Gouard and (Vice President of Student Services Stacy Ehmen) that we are going to win championships. I am glad that the hard work I put into the program and how the hard work made things come to fruition and able to do something special.”
While Harris will be coaching the Greyhounds, coming off an 29-4 record and NJCAA Division I tournament appearance last season, she said that she will still be cheering for DACC, who has not named a replacement yet.
“I am going to be interested in what they are doing. When we are off, I am going to be zoomed in,” Harris said. “I am excited for whoever takes over. They will find a great replacement and I am excited for them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.