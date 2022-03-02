CHAMPAIGN — The Danville Area Community College women's basketball team can now say they have Parkland College's number for the season.
In the rubber game between the Lady Jaguars and the Lady Cobras, DACC outscored Parkland 19-9 in the fourth quarter and would end up with a 68-67 win in a Region 24 Tournament quarterfinal on Wednesday.
DyJhanik Armfield led the Lady Jaguars with 23 points, and four steals, while Alexus Mobley had 12 points, Carsyn Todd had 11 points and Lauren Wiley had seven points and seven rebounds.
Naomi McDaniel led Parkland with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Rhiannon Skoog had 13 and Shaelyn Bell added 11.
The Lady Jaguars will go to the Region 24 semifinals on Saturday at John Wood Community College in Quincy, where they will face Lincoln Land at 2 p.m.
At Champaign
Danville Area Community College 68, Parkland College 67
DACC (68) — DyJhanik Armfield 8-19 6-6 23, Asaya Bulgin 2-6 0-0 4, Alexus Mobley 5-7 1-2 12, Tannah Ceader 1-4 0-0 3, Carla Bastida 2-6 0-0 4, Carsyn Todd 4-11 0-0 11, Maria Sobany 0-2 0-0 0, Sahara Kubwalo 1-2 0-0 2, Hana Isahac 1-1 0-0 2, Candela Nevares 0-2 0-0 0, Lauryn Wiley 2-5 2-2 7. Totals: 26-65 9-10 68.
Parkland (67) — Sarah Isaf 1-9 2-2 4, Naomi McDaniel 8-11 4-6 20, Kenzey Decker 1-6 4-4 6, Mady Harper 4-7 0-0 9, Shaelynn Bell 5-7 1-2 11, Chloe Gould 0-0 0-0 0, Claire Wilhour 2-5 0-0 4, Elly Haberkorn 0-0 0-0 0, Rosh Webb 0-2 0-0 0, Rhiannon Skoog 3-7 7-8 13. Totals: 24-54 18-22 67.
DACC;18;19;12;19;—;68
Parkland;25;15;18;9;—;67
3-point goals — DACC 7-12 (Todd 3-8, Ceader 1-1, Wiley 1-1, Mobley 1-3, Armfield 1-5, Bastida 0-1, Sobany 0-1, Nevares 0-2); Parkland 1-11 (Harper 1-4, Decker 0-1, Isaf 0-6). Rebounds — DACC 31 (Wiley 7); Parkland 29 (McDaniel 12). Assists — DACC 11 (Ceader 3); Parkland 15 (Harper 5). Steals — DACC 7 (Armfield 4); Parkland 11 (Harper, Isaf 4). Turnovers — DACC 19, DACC 16. Total fouls — DACC 15, Parkland 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — DACC Bench. Officials — Carmitchel, Tisdale, Votsmier.
