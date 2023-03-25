PORT HURON, Mich. — The Danville Area Community College women's basketball team finished up a historic run on Saturday.
The Lady Jaguars ended its first run in the NJCAA Division II women's basketball tournament in eighth place with a 75-68 loss to North Central Missouri.
"They got back into the game off some 3's and they took advantage of the free-throw line after they got into the bonus," DACC coach Erika Harris said. "At that point, we were not patient offensively. But we have a lot of praise with North central, they are a well-coached team and we did what we could."
"We were locked into the game plan," sophomore guard Alexus Mobley said. "We played well, we didn't play well on the defensive end. We fell short and we ran out of legs and that was the biggest issue."
Mobley had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Lady Jaguwars, while Brianna Hamilton had 15 points and seven rebounds, Nevaeah Reaves had 10 poins, Candela Nevares had nine points, Schlarman Academy grad Tannah Ceader had five points and North Vermillion grad, Rylee Dowers added four points.
"My girls gave their best effort," Harris said. "Playing four games in five days is tough on any team at this point and they stayed locked in and still only lose only by five to a No. 10 seed was remarkable."
For Mobley, the Mid-West Athletic Conference and Region 24 Player of the Year, she ended the tournament with 94 points and the tournament's only triple-double with 31 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals in a 60-37 win over Delta on Thursday.
"Going into the first game (against Harcum on Wednesday), we were ready, but we fell short," Mobley said. "We had a nice little bounce back game against Delta and I think we were upset about our loss and being in the lower bracket.
"People didn't expect us to be here so we were the talk of the tournament and we were one of the smaller teams here. We played the Delta game like it was our last game, so we came together. It was my first triple-double of the season. We also came together against United Tribes on Friday and proved that we should have been in the winning bracket."
"As far as I know she had the only triple double and was one rebound away from a double-double, Harris said. "So I don't know what the chips will fall in that but she put her best foot forward in making the All-Tournament team."
While Harris was not certain about Mobley making the All-Tournament team, she was certain about one thing.
"Alexus is the best player to ever step foot in Danville Area Community College and the women's program goes back into the 60's," Harris said. "She has set the bar high for any athlete to come here. It will be extremely hard for her to fit in those shoes. It will be hard because of her work, her intent, competitiveness. People will have to talk about Alexus Mobley in DACC history and I am so proud of her."
"Honestly, my time here has been incredible. I am so proud of this group and how we came together at the right time," Mobley said. "To experience this and accomplishing this with the right people was great. We wanted to do more, but to get eight in the nation is pretty damm good."
The Lady Jaguars were one of the few teams to go through the whole week at Port Huron, but they wanted more before the tournament began.
"We came to this tournament expecting to win a national title," Harris said. "When a lot of teams make it, they are in the mentality of let's just win a game or let's do this and that was not our plan. Our mentality was to win a national title and we knew we had to play some tough teams. We started with Harcum, who is a tough, gritty team. Our mentality was not to say that we are just here. We were coming to win, but we fell short.
"Our mentality after the (Harcum) game was to win the next highest place that we could win and that will continue to be our mentality."
With players like Mobley and Reaves leaving, Harris said she has a base that could get the team back to Port Huron next season.
"Brianna Hamilton, Rylee Dowers, Jayla Greer, Briana Hernandez and Wariya Alhassan are some of those coming back," Harris said. "I love the core coming back and their leadership. They have learned so much and they are hungry to get back next year because of the experience. I told them it will be three times as hard to come back and go further next year because once you are on the map, the X goes on the back and you have to play against the underdogs, but they are ready for that. We are going to work hard in the postseason, the summer and put our foot forward again to get an even better feeling."
But no matter what happens, this season's team made history against the odds and that is something players and coaches know.
"I am thankful for my DACC family and community and my coaches and honestly if there was a way for her to win Coach of the Year, it would be Erika Harris," Mobley said.
"I couldn't be more proud of this group and I wouldn't want to go through this with any other group," Harris said. "We went through so much adversity and what you go through is what makes the celebration more rewarding. This is the hardest group I have coaches and this was the hardest I have coached and it is all rewarding that we stuck together and we made history."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.