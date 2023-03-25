PORT HURON, Mich. — A measure of a team during tournament time is rebounding after a loss.
After its first game at the NJCAA Division II Women’s National Tournament ended in a close 79-75 loss on Wednesday, the Danville Area Community College women’s basketball team is rebounding pretty well.
The Lady Jaguars beat Delta 60-37 on Thursday and United Tribes Tech 92-72 to reach today’s seventh-place game of the tournament.
DACC head coach Erika Harris said that the team’s play in the second half of those games have been a big reason they are still in Port Huron.
“I think that we responded pretty well,” Harris said. “We haven’t come out as strong as we have been, but we have responded to the adversity in making the necessary adjustments to put it all together in the second half.
“This is a group that is up for the challenge and when they know they are not playing to their full potential, they will come back and figure things out.”
Region 24 and Mid-West Athletic Conference Player of the Year Alexus Mobley has defnitely taken advantage of the last two days. She had a triple-double with 31 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals against Delta and had 22 points and eight rebounds against United Tribes.
“Alexus took the Harcum loss very hard, so I knew she was going to come out yesterday with a vengeance,” Harris said. “That is how she is as a competitor and as a competitor she knew that there were some areas that she needed to work on and she did that yesterday at a point where we needed it.
“Today, there was a little bit of fatigue. We challenged her but getting that triple-double was tough bodywise for her, but she is going to figure out a way to win.”
Neveah Reaves followed up her 14-point effort against Delta with 19 against United Tribes, while North Vermillion product Rylee Dowers had 14 points.
“Neveah played amazing and has done a great job in leading the team and having Lex’s back as far as scoring and has stepped up her defense,” Harris said. “Rylee can start for us anytime with her vision. When she doesn’t, it is strategy. What happened today was she found her shot and she was able to see the ball go into the basket. She is going to give us steals, rebounds and assists and that is what makes her a great player and her IQ is unmatched.”
Candela Nevares had 10 points against United Tribes, while Jayla Greer had nine and Sahara Kubwalo had four points and 10 rebounds.
“She bounced back. The most she had was 16 against Parkland and she struggled after that,” Harris said. “Her teammates challenged hera bout the worth of her work and that is 16 rebounds a game and she stepped into that with 10.
The Lady Jaguars are 20-10 and Harris is pleased the team has smashed what expectations there were from the team going into the tournament.
“We came into this tournament thinking we can compete with every team in this tournament from 1-16 and the top four or five. We feel we are as good as any team here,” Harris said. “Nobody thought we would be here and we wanted to win the championship and the expectation to win nationals. The chips didn’t fall and we took a tough loss to Harcum, but we didn’t let that get us down and we want to go all the way We are here for Saturday and we are going to deplete ourselves and try to get this done.
The Lady Jaguars will face North Central Missouri today at 11 a.m. and no matter what happens, will finish in the top eight in the nation in their first-ever trip to the tournament.
“As coaches, we are never satisfied, but we learned from the Harcum loss and we are hungrier next year, but right now, we want to do the best we can and the best is finishing the season with a win and that is what we are going to do. We are going to be in the top eight without being ranked all year and nobody expected us to be there. We are showing the nation who Danville really is and this is who we are and we are going to be better next year
