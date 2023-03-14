DANVILLE — In the history of the Danville Area Community College women’s basketball team, the Lady Jaguars have mostly stayed on the sidelines.
But after this weekend, the team is going to be in the spotlight.
With a 69-56 win over Parkland College on Saturday and a 65-62 win over host team Lake Land on Sunday in the Region 24 championship game, the Lady Jaguars punched their first ever ticket to the NJCAA Women’s Division II National Tournament next week in Port Huron, Mich.
“My girls came in this tournament locked in,” DACC coach Erika Harris said. “They knew they didn’t play their best basketball against Parkland and Lake Land. I don’t think those teams saw our best basketball in the times we played them earlier in the season. We didn’t play our best basketball on Sunday, but we played enough of it on defense to get the win. They had a chip on their shoulder. They played together and when they do that, we can honestly do anything.”
“For us, we should not have lost those games, so it meant a little more to those who placed us last and didn’t believe in us,” Sophomore guard Alexus Mobley said. “It was more than just vengeance, it is coming together as a family to do something that has not been done.”
The Lady Jaguars were tied 26-26 against Parkland and down 36-20 to Lake Land, but turned on a second gear in the second half of both games.
“At halftime at Parkland, I told them that we have to keep doing the things that are successful,” Harris said. “We knew that we wanted to get after their guards and protect the paint. Staying locked in and letting the defense drive us in the second half was great and to have a great staff that helps guides them and helps guide me. The girls followed the game plan and we came together with that.
“Lake Land was a different conversation, we came out and played timid and not following the game plan and we are not good when we do that. We talked to them that this game was not different than Parkland and we would have to do one percent better than we were yesterday. Lake Land is a good team as far as IQs and shooting ability. You have to pressure them to take them out of their game and also communicate. We came out in the second half and did one percent better than we did before pulled together and won.”
Against Lake Land, DACC’s Mid-West Athletic Conference Player of the Year and All-Region and All-Conference selection Mobley was held to six points, but she had six rebounds, six blocks and five assists.
“Honestly, I am the type of player that is willing to do anything to help us win,” Mobley said. “My role on the team is to score, but my shot wasn’t falling so I was trying to do what I can do to create chances for my teammates to score. I was trying to keep my energy high and trying to do anything to help out without putting points on the scoreboard.”
“My assistant coach had a conversation with Lex about being great or good,” Harris said. “You are a good player when you get Player of the Year and be a 1,000 point scorer and All-Conference and All-Region and those are good things. When your team succeeds and you do everything for that team, you are a great player. Lex bought into that and she did what she could to make the team great and that makes her a great player instead of a good player.
“DACC is going to have to talk about Lex forever. I told her to create a legacy and make sure they talk about you forever. Lex is a player that DACC is going to talk about forever because she led her team to a championship that has never been down before. She is going to be considered one of the best players ever at DACC.”
Nevaeh Reaves had 26 points to lead DACC against Lake Land, while Brianna Hamilton had 16 points, Rylee Dowers had eight and Candela Nevares had seven points.
Against Parkland, Mobley had 25 points with eight rebounds and five assists, while Reaves had 16, Nevares added 11, Dowers had eight and Sahara Kubwalo had 16 rebounds.
With the historic achievement, Harris realized the potential the team had when she took the job and completed a major culture build.
“When I first came here five years ago, I told coach (Tim) Bunton and coach (DaJuan) Gouard that I was going to win a championship,” Harris said. “I am not here to compete, I knew that women’s basketball can be successful here. I came in with Kyle Bent and he did an amazing job. We had 20-win seasons and were conference champions and that was the only thing I was going for. I had to build an amazing culture with my former assistant Hannah Cronk, who was there in the trenches and helped me to build this culture.
“They helped me bring kids in that would match what we were trying to do, It was not an easy process. There is a lot of things as a team that we went through that not many has seen and these girls came together and trusted the process and kept focused on that one goal we had and that was a championship and they went and took it.”
“We are a pretty good family,” Mobley said. “Our chemistry is not only on the court, but off it as well and we spend a lot of time together and we are vulnerable with each other and I think that plays a part with how we do on the court. Because of how long or practices are, we hit adversity, so we team up to overcome obstacles in front of us. Every time we have hit adversity this season, we have overcome it and we have done it together.”
Today, the Lady Jaguars and the men’s basketball team will find out who they will face in the NJCAA Tournament with a watch party at Mary Miller Complex at 1 p.m.
“I think it is great. It is amazing,” Harris said. “The women’s and women’s teams are real close so to experience that is great. I am very close with DaJuan and he has been a big brother and a mentor and I look up to him as a coach. When he went in 2016, I tried to watch what he was doing because I wanted to mirror what a champion does and so to be waiting for the same things, it is surreal. I am so proud of him and what he has done. So this is a different moment.”
“It is a great feeling to create a legacy. Coach talks about making a legacy and we have done that,” Mobley said. “The feeling tomorrow is going to be great and the team chemistry is going to be great. We are pretty excited because we have never done this before and we are excited. We are not worried about the teams that we get because when we come together the right way, I am sure we will be fine.”
