SPRINGFIELD — A slow first half put the Danville Area Community College women's team at a disadvantage early and they could not recover in a 77-40 loss to Lincoln Land on Thursday.
Rylee Dowers had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Lady Jaguars, while Asaya Bulgin had 10 points, Simoneta Fernandez had seven points and three assists, Anaiya Robinson had six points and three assists and Hunter Edwards had four points and seven rebounds.
Former Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin standout Emily Meidel had eight points and six rebounds for Lincoln Land.
The Lady Jaguars will play Lewis and Clark Community College on Sunday.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
At Springfield
Lincoln Land Community College 77, Danville Area Community College 40
DACC (40) — Hunter Edwards 2-6 0-0 4, Rylee Dowers 4-15 2-3 11, Anaiya Robinson 3-3 0-0 6, Maria Artigas 0-5 0-0 0, Simoneta Fernandez 3-9 0-0 7, Asaya Bulgin 5-10 0-1 10, Allasha Alexander 0-2 0-0 0, Alexus Mobley 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 23-55 17-23 66.
Lincoln Land (77) — Tori Oaks 6-9 0-0 13, Maclayne Taylor 5-14 0-0 14, Emily Meidel 4-14 0-0 8, Megan Silvey 3-10 0-0 8, Colby Burt 5-7 0-1 10, Silvia Du 1-3 0-0 2, Lindsey Hunt 4-6 1-2 9, Cassi Kraft 6-10 0-0 12, T'Maya Dumas 0-1 1-2 1. Totals: 34-74 2-5 77.
DACC;6;7;15;12;—;40
Lincoln Land;22;19;26;11;—;77
3-point goals — DACC 2-13 (Fernandez 1-4, Dowers 1-5, Bulgin 0-1, Mobley 0-1, Artigas 0-2); Lincoln Land 7-19 (Taylor 4-7, Silgey 2-7, Oaks 1-2, Du 0-1, Meidel 0-2). Rebounds — DACC 29 (Dowers 9); Lincoln Land 41 (Kraft 9). Assists — DACC 11 (Robinson, Fernandez 3); Lincoln Land 27 (Meidel 6). Steals — DACC 2 (Robinson, Artigas); Lincoln Land 11 (Taylor, Meidel, Kraft 2). Turnovers — DACC 17, Lincoln Land 7. Total fouls — DACC 8, Lincoln Land 7. Fouled out — None Technical fouls — none.
