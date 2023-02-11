DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College women's basketball team got past Illinois Central College 75-69 on Saturday.
Alexus Mobley had 20 points with six assists, five rebounds and four steals for the Lady Jaguars, while, Candela Nevares had 15 points and seven rebounds, Nevaeh Reaves had 10 points with four assists and Brianna Hamilton, Sahara Kubwalo and Rylee Dowers each had eight points.
The Lady Jaguars will host Parkland College on Wednesday.
At Mary Miller Gym
Danville Area Community College 75, Illinois Central College 69
Illinois Central (69) — Peyton Dearing 7-13 3-6 19, Cierra McNamee 2-4 1-2 5, Kyleigh Block 4-8 0-0 8, Naomi Elliott 1-5 0-0 2, Halie Gilbert 4-10 3-3 11, Miya Webb 0-2 2-2 2, Paris Wilson 2-3 1-2 6, Laisha Armendariz Lopez 1-1 0-0 3, T'Yana Lovelace 5-7 3-4 13, Elena Redgate 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 26-54 13-19 69.
DACC (75) — Wariya Alhassan 0-0 0-0 0, Nevaeh Reaves 3-11 3-4 10, Candela Nevares 7-9 0-0 15, Alexus Mobley 7-14 6-7 20, Brianna Hamilton 3-9 2-2 8, Sahara Kubwalo 3-5 2-2 8, Hana Isahac 2-3 0-1 4, Jayla Greer 0-2 0-0 0, Rylee Dowers 3-4 0-0 8, Tannah Ceader 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 29-61 13-16 75
ICC;10;15;25;19;—;69
DACC;18;17;21;19;—;75
3-point goals — ICC 4-17 (Dearing 2-7, Lopez 1-1, Wilson 1-2, Block 0-2, Webb 0-2, Elliott 0-3); DACC 4-16 (Dowers 2-3, Nevares 1-2, Reaves 1-5, Mobley 0-1, Hamilton 0-1, Greer 0-2, Ceader 0-2). Rebounds — ICC 29 (Gilbert 9); DACC 37 (Nevares 7). Assists — ICC 16 (Dearing 5); DACC 14 (Mobley 6). Steals — ICC 4 (Block 2); DACC 11 (Mobley 4). Turnovers — ICC 16, DACC 15. Total fouls — ICC 13, DACC 21. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
