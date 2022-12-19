DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College women's basketball team had its work cut out for them as they played the Wabash Valley Warriors, who have gained national recognition by being ranked in the top 20 in the nation throughout the year.
The Jaguars fell 96-60 to the Warriors but didn’t go down without a fight.
“We play in the toughest region in the nation," DACC women's coach Erika Harris said. "We need games like this to use for those tough games in our region.
Freshman Brianna Hamilton, who had 17 points, led the way for the Jaguars.
"You just gotta keep fighting,” Hamilton said. “It doesn’t matter what the score is because you just gotta keep going. Tune everything out and just play your game.”
With starters Riley Dowers and Keiara Gregory out for this game, the rest of the Danville team needed to rely on each other. Much of this was successful as four of the five starters ended the game with over 10 points.
The loss to the Warriors ended a three-game win streak the Jaguars had accumulated.
"Against opponents like this, the girls need to rely on each other,” Harris said. "You have to take everything one day at a time."
"We definitely wanted that win but things went the other way," Hamilton said. "We’ll get it back against Malcolm X on Wednesday."
The Jaguars drop to 6-4 on the season after the loss and will play again Wednesday against Malcolm X.
