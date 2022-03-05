DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College women’s basketball team has been a team that has been fighting to the end of every game.
A great example of that is Wednesday’s Region 24 Tournament quarterfinal against Parkland College, where the Lady Jaguars outscored the Cobras 19-9 to pull out a 68-67 win in Champaign.
“I feel like we were in a position where we could have crumbled and gave in, but this team has been fighting all the time,” DACC coach Erika Harris said. “We are at the point of the process where they are going to fight for each other and we have shown that you can’t count us out no matter what quarter it is. We have a great mentality and a great belief in each other.”
DyJhanik Armfield had 23 points with five rebounds and four steals to lea the Lady Jaguars and Harris said she has been boosting the team all season.
“Dy has been consistent in her performance all year long. She is the best player in the conference and best player in the region,” Harris said. “She finds a way to win games and that type of energy is contagious. We have girls that buy into it and down the stretch, she made some big shots, she had a big And 1 with 39 seconds left. She is fearless and that is part of identity and she embraces all of that.”
Alexus Mobley had 12 points with five rebounds, while Carsyn Todd had 11 points and Lauryn Wiley had seven points and seven rebounds off the bench.
“Carsyn has struggled all year long and I give that kid so much credit because she has never given up,” Harris said. “No matter how much she misses, she finds other things to do. She made some big shots, but the shots she missed, she went back to playing defense and she made some big stops on defense. Coming off the bench is huge when she can make shots and provide good defense.
“Lauryn is getting back into the stride of things and she is getting back to that double-double kid and she is peaking at the right time.”
With the win against the Cobras, the Lady Jaguars won the season series 2-1, which Harris said has been a major highlight this season.
“I am a firm believer as a competitor that if you have an opponent about a hour away from you, you have to go for bragging rights,” Harris said. “I was like that when I was coaching in Niagara and Canisius was about 30 minutes away. My team takes pride in that as part of our identity. Parkland is a good team and (Parkland coach Allie Lindemann) does a great job with those girls and my girls were able to figure it out.”
Now the Lady Jaguars (13-14 overall) will try to figure out Lincoln Land today in the Region 24 semifinals at Quincy at 2 p.m. The Loggers, led by Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin grad Emily Meidel, won both of the regular season matchups with DACC in two very close games.
“Lincoln Land is a great team. (Lincoln Land coach Chad Jones) has done a great job with them through the years,” Harris said. “They are disciplined and they are very efficient. They run his system very well, so you have to have your A game against them. They are very high IQ players, they get after it defensively and they are a great team.
“I feel that we match up with them very well. We have size and the last couple of times, they got on us on transition and we fell short. We are going to practice, look better at the film and we are going to improve from those two games.”
