PORT HURON, Mich. — The Danville Area Community College women's basketball team remained alive in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament on Thursday.
The Lady Jaguars were able to blow past Delta 60-37 in the consolation bracket after a close 79-75 loss on Wednesday against Harcum.
Alexus Mobley had a triple-double with 31 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals for the Lady Jaguars, while Nevaeh Reaves had 14 points with three steals, Jayla Greer had six points and Rylee Dowers had six rebounds.
The Lady Jaguars advance to the consolation semifinals on Friday against United Tribes Tech at noon. If the Lady Jaguars win, they will play for seventh place on Saturday.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NJCAA Division II National Tournament
At Port Huron, Mich.
Danville Area Community College 60, Delta 37
Delta (37) — Destiny Harrison 4-13 1-6 10, Erynn Williams 2-8 0-0 5, Mya Williams 2-7 0-0 4, TaNyla Anthony-Billips 1-3 0-0 2, Catarina Juarez 4-13 0-0 10, Desiree Jackson 1-2 0-0 3, Kayla Howell 1-8 0-0 3. Totals: 15-54 1-6 37.
DACC (60) — Nevaeh Reaves 5-9 2-2 14, Candela Nevares 1-5 0-0 2, Alexus Mobley 12-21 7-9 31, Rylee Dowers 1-10 0-0 2, Brianna Hamilton 1-6 1-2 3, Sahara Kubwalo 1-2 0-0 2, Hana Isahac 0-0 0-0 0, Jayla Greer 3-6 0-0 6, Tannah Ceader 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 24-61 10-13 60.
Delta;8;17;7;5;—;37
DACC;18;10;18;14;—;60
3-point goals — Delta 6-22 (Juarez 2-6, Jackson 1-2, Erynn Williams 1-4, Harrison 1-4, Howell 1-6); DACC 2-16 (Reaves 2-5, Mobley 0-1, Hamilton 0-1, Ceader 0-2, Nevares 0-2, Dowers 0-5). Rebounds — Delta 31 (Harrison 9); DACC 33 (Mobley 11). Assists — Delta 6 (Juarez 3); DACC 9 (Reaves, Nevares, Dowers, Hamilton 2). Steals — Delta 13 (Harrison 5); DACC 22 (Mobley 10). Turnovers — Delta 33, DACC 24. Total fouls — Delta 15, DACC 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
