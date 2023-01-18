CHAMPAIGN — The Danville Area Community College women's basketball team had the early lead against Parkland on Wednesday.
But the Cobras outscored the Jaguars 45-27 to win 80-64.
Alexus Mobley had 15 points to lead DACC, while Nevaeh Reaves had 14 points with three steals and three assists, Brianna Hamilton had 13 points with seven rebounds and Rylee Dowers added nine points.
The Jaguars will face Lewis & Clark on Saturday.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
At Champaign
Parkland College 80, Danville Area Community College 64
DACC (64) — Wariya Alhassan 2-2 0-0 4, Nevaeh Reaves 5-13 2-2 14, Candela Nevares 1-11 0-0 2, Alexus Mobley 6-19 2-2 15, Rylee Dowers 3-13 2-4 9, Maria Sobany 0-0 0-0 0, Sahara Kubwalo 2-4 0-0 4, Hana Isahac 0-0 0-0 0, Tannah Ceader 1-3 0-0 3, Brianna Hamilton 4-6 4-4 13. Totals: 24-71 10-12 64
Parkland (80) — Jennifer Heniberg 7-10 4-6 23, Abby Shepard 1-5 2-2 5, Kenzey Decker 4-10 3-4 14, Alyssa Cole 10-16 4-4 24, Shae Bell 4-6 1-2 9, Brooke Runge 0-1 0-0 0, Mallory Cyrulik 2-4 1-4 5, Kasha Ward 0-0 0-0 0, Ivie Juarez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 28-52 15-22 80.
DACC;16;19;20;25;—;80
Parkland;22;15;15;12;—;64
3-point goals — DACC 6-26 (Reaves 2-7, Hamilton 1-1, Ceader 1-2, Mobley 1-5, Dowers 1-6, Nevares 0-5); Parkland 9-16 (Heinberg 5-8, Decker 3-5, Shepard 1-3). Rebounds — DACC 30 (Hamilton 7); Parkland 29 (Cole 9). Assists — DACC 11 (Reaves, Dowers, Hamilton 3); Parkland 23 (Decker, Bell 6). Steals — DACC 9 (Reaves 3); Parkland 6 (Decker 4). Turnovers — DACC 15, Parkland 17. Total fouls — DACC 20, Parkland 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
