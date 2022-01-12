PEORIA — The Danville Area Community College women's basketball team had a slow start to Wednesday's game against Illinois Central College and lost 71-60.
DyJhanik Armfield had 29 points with seven rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Lady Jaguars, who was down 18-4 after the first quarter, but tied the game at 46 after the third quarter. Alexus Mobley had 16 points, five steals and three assists and Sahara Kubwalo and Lauryn Wiley each had four.
The Lady Jaguars are 6-8 and 0-2 in the Mid-West Athletic Conference and will face Lewis & Clark Community College on Saturday.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
At Peoria
Illinois Central College 71, Danville Area Community College 60
DACC (60) — DyJhanik Armfield 13-27 3-4 29, Asaya Bulgin 1-6 0-0 2, Sahara Kubwalo 2-5 0-1 4, Candela Nevares 1-2 1-3 3, Alexus Mobley 7-19 2-3 16, Carsyn Todd 1-6 0-0 2, Maria Dobany 0-1 0-0 0, Hana Isahac 0-0 0-0 0, Laia Vidaller 0-0 0-0 0, Tannah Ceader 0-0 0-0 0, Carla Bastida 0-1 0-2 0, Lauryn Wiley 1-1 1-4 4. Totals: 26-68 7-17 60.
ICC (71) — Kayla Gordon 3-9 2-3 10, Courtney Jones 2-4 6-6 10, Peyton Dearing 3-7 2-2 9, Cierra McNamee 5-9 5-6 15, Kristyn Mitchell 3-7 6-6 12, Raquel Frakes 1-1 2-2 4, Keijah Gray 1-3 0-0 2, Derria Edwards 0-0 2-4 2, Kyleigh Block 1-3 0-0 2, T'Yana Lovelace 1-2 0-0 2, Saniya Tutt 1-4 1-1 3. Totals: 21-49 26-30 71.
DACC;4;12;30;14;—;60
ICC;18;14;14;25;—;71
3-point goals — DACC 1-8 (Wiley 1-1, Armfield 0-1, Mobley 0-2, Todd 0-4); ICC 3-15 (Gordon 2-5, Dearing 1-3, Jones 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Block 0-1, Tutt 0-2, McNamee 0-2). Rebounds — DACC 29 (Armfield 7); ICC 36 (McNamee 11). Assists — DACC 29 (Bastida 6); ICC 12 (Jones 6). Steals — DACC 10 (Mobley 5); ICC 8 (Dearing, Jones 2). Turnovers — DACC 17, ICC 28. Total fouls — DACC 22, ICC 17. Fouled out — Nevares. Technical fouls — none. Officials — Phil McCarty, Derek Sieg, Vincent Cunningham.
Records — DACC 6-8 overall, 0-2 in Mid-West Athletic Conference. ICC 12-6 overall, 2-0 in Mid-West Athletic Conference.
