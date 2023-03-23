PORT HURON, Mich. — The Danville Area Community College women’s basketball team’s first national tournament game was a memorable one.
Down 35-26 at halftime, the 12th-seeded Lady Jaguars fought back and lost a close 79-75 game to No. 5 Harcum in Wednesday’s first round of the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
“We came out strong and had some nerves in the beginning with some shots,” DACC coach Erika Harris said. “The girls fought hard and played a tough No. 5 seed. We played well and we need to be one percent better for our next opponent.”
The Bears had the No. 1 scorer in Amaris Baker and while she scored 26 points, Harris said it was not easy.
“She’s a great player. You don’t really understand her ability until you see it,” Harris said. “I don’t think she made a lot of easy shots, but the kid can go. She came up big for her team and she did her job.”
Nevaeh Reaves had 22 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals to lead the Lady Jaguars while Alexus Mobley had 20 points with five rebounds and four assists.
“Neveah is stepping into her game. She is maturing as a player and maturing as a point guard at this level and it is fun to watch because I know how hard she is working to be a better player,” Harris said. “As far as Lex, she struggled in the first half and that made it tough for her to make shots being that she is our best player. She found her groove in the second half and never gave up defensively. Both of them gave us what they had and they make us all better.”
Freshman Brianna Hamilton had 13 points with 11 rebounds for DACC, while Rylee Dowers had nine points, Jayla Green had six points and Sahara Kubwalo added five points.
“Bri with a double-double is amazing for a freshman at this stage,” Harris said. “She struggled with early foul trouble and she came back and responded. There is never a game where she gets foul trouble and doesn’t respond and that is rare for a freshman especially in the level we play.”
With it being the first tournament game in program history, Harris said there were some nerves but the team has enjoyed the experience so far.
“The experience is amazing. It is definitely one of a kind,” Harris said. “Even for the next year, you want to work even harder to come back. We had nerves because none of us have been there and I wouldn’t want to share this experience with anyone. This group has come together at the right time. We have been in the trenches together and to share this experience with them is special.”
The Lady Jaguars continue the experience today against No. 13 Delta in the consolation bracket at noon. Harris hopes that it will not be the last game.
“I think we are going to do great. I believe in this group,” Harris said. “Anybody that saw us against Lake Land and Parkland games and anyone that has seen our games have only just believed in us. This team is great at bouncing back because they know they have a lot more in them and I am excited for these games coming up and see what their responses are when they face Delta.”
