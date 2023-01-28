DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College women's basketball team uses a strong first half and ended up with a 74-70 win over John Wood on Saturday.
Nevaeh Reaves had 25 points off the bench to lead the Lady Jaguars, who had a 41-31 halftime lead, while Alexus Mobley had 20 points with eight rebounds an five steals, Candela Nevares had 16 points, While Rylee Dowers had five assists.
The Lady Jaguars will face Olney Central College on Monday.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
At Mary Miller Gym
Danville Area Community College 74, John Wood Community College 70
John Wood (70) — Alexis Pohlman 2-8 2-2 7, Madison McFerrin 7-24 2-2 20, Mykaela Elliott 10-14 2-2 22, Angelee Diousse 45-8 0-0 11, Brandy Walker 2-4 0-0 4, Alaynna Whittaker 3-3 0-0 6. Totals: 29-61 6-6 70.
DACC (74) — Wariya Alhassan 2-4 0-0 4, Alexus Mobley 9-21 2-4 20, Rylee Dowers 1-8 0-1 2, Tannah Ceader 1-4 0-0 3, Brianna Hamilton 2-3 0-0 4, Nevaeh Reaves 10-14 1-1 25, Candela Nevares 6-12 3-4 16, Sahara Kubwalo 0-2 0-0 0, Hana Isahac 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 31-68 6-10 74.
John Wood;18;13;19;20;—;70
DACC;24;17;15;18;—;74
3-point goals — John Wood 6-17 (McFerrin 4-11, Diousse 1-2, Pohlman 1-4); DACC 6-10 (Reaves 4-7, Mobley 2-4, Nevares 1-4, Dowers 0-1). Rebounds — John Wood 37 (McFerrin 8); DACC 34 (Mobley 8). Assists — John Wood 16 (Pohlman 6); DACC 15 (Dowers 5). Steals — John Wood 8 (Pohlman, Dioussse 3); DACC 15 (Mobley 5). Turnovers — John Wood 24, DACC 14. Total fouls — John Wood 12, DACC 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
