PEORIA — The Danville Area Community College girls basketball team lost a 76-66 decision to Illinois Central College on Saturday.
Alexus Mobley had 22 points to lead the Lady Jaguars, while Rylee Dowers had 13 points with four assists, Candela Nevares had 10 points, Brianna Hamilton had nine points off the bench, Nevaeh Reaves had six points with six rebounds and four steals and Wariya Alhassan had six points and five rebounds.
The Lady Jaguars will face Parkland College on Wednesday.
At Peoria
Illinois Central College 76, Danville Area Community College 66
DACC (66) — Nevaeh Reaves 3-12 0-0 6, Candela Nevares 4-7 1-2 10, Sahara Kubwalo 0-5 0-0 0, Alexus Mobley 7-17 8-8 22, Rylee Dowers 4-10 4-4 13, Wariya Alhassan 3-4 0-2 6, Tannah Ceader 0-3 0-0 0, Brianna Hamilton 1-7 7-8 9. Totals: 22-65 20-24 66.
ICC (76) — Peyton Dearing 2-9 1-1 5, Cierra McNamee 10-17 1-4 22, Kyleigh Block 4-9 2-2 11, Naomi Elliott 2-4 0-0 4, Halie Gilbert 6-9 0-2 12, Miya Webb 5-11 2-2 13, Paris Wilson 1-3 0-0 2, Laisha Armendariz Lopez 2-3 0-1 5, T'Yana Lovelace 1-3 0-0 2, Macy Petelin 0-0 0-0 0, Elena Redgate 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 33-68 6-12 76.
DACC;12;14;18;22;—; 66
ICC;20;16;15;25;—;76
3-point goals — DACC 2-6 (Nevares 1-1, Dowers 1-3, Reaves 0-1, Ceader 0-1); ICC 4-19 (McNamee 1-1, Lopez 1-2, Block 1-4, Webb 1-6, Elliott 0-1, Dearing 0-5). Rebounds — DACC 26 (Reaves 6); ICC 39 (Block 11). Assists — DACC 10 (Dowers 4); ICC 18 (Block 5). Steals — DACC 12 (Reaves 4); ICC 4 (Block 3). Turnovers — DACC 8, ICC 19. Total fouls — DACC 16, ICC 14. Fouled out — McGee, Reed, Warner, Saehler. Technical fouls — none. Officials — Bob Claton, Henry Votsmnder, Alex Carie.
