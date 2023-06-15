DANVILLE — Kyle Bent realized to move forward, he had to go back to his past.
Bent, who coached the Danville Area Community College women’s basketball team from 2010-2014, has returned to take over the team.
“I felt like it was a time for a change,” Bent said. “I have been frustrated by Covid and a lot of things that sucked the life out of me. I felt it was time to get back to a place where I was familiar with. It just so happened that Erika left and it just opened things up for me. I sent applications across the country, but when this job came up, I talked to coach (DACC Athletics Director Tim) Bunton and here I am. It was the perfect storm and I feel fortunate to be back.”
Erika is former DACC women’s coach and Bent’s former assistant Erika Harris, who left to take the head coaching job at Moberly Area Community College. Harris led the Lady Jaguars to the best season in program history before leaving with a Region 24 Championship and a sixth-place finish in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
“It was the opposite of when I was here last time,” Bent said. “I got here and we blew it up and rebuilt it and went on to win a regular season conference title in 2014. Coach Harris was on that staff and came back and did a great job. There is a different vibe in the program and there is still momentum and excitement and we have to continue that. Erika did a great job and she deserves a lot of credit, so we need to continue to enjoy where we come from and not get caught waving at the crowd. We have to take the program to greater heights.”
After leaving DACC, Bent coached and UT Southern in Pulaski, Tenn. from 2014-18 before taking the job at Rogers State near Tulsa, Okla. At UT Southern, Bent led the Firehawks to an NAIA Tournament appearance in the 2017-18 season and a 95-38 record in his four years. At Rogers State, he finished with a 40-94 mark.
Bent’s summer will mostly concern getting back most the returners from last season’s squad.
“I talked to a couple of them in person, but the rest of the returners I have been in contact for a little while now,” Bent said. “We are trying to find some recruits to fill the staff while getting back into the routine. We have a good group coming back but we need some more pieces. The six that are returning are quality players and ready to get started.”
While Harris did have the momentum of the major season and is taking that to Moberly, Bent’s 66-57 career mark at DACC with a 63-31 mark in the last three seasons is no slouch either and has been a catalyst to keep players in Danville.
“That is definitely a part of the recruiting process. There was a couple of players that did not play with her last year that made the trip to Moberly,” Bent said. “I actually think her and mine relationship has put some of those returners at ease because they could have jumped and went with her but we were able to put that anxiety at bay.”
Bent has seen the improvements at the school since the last time here was there and he hopes
“A lot of it is the same while still being different. There are a lot of familiar faces have moved up and assumed different titles,” Bent said. “We have made changes (In Mary Miller Gym) like the video board or the crow’s nest for media and the weight room is different, so you can see there are upgrades. I feel I am ahead of the curve because I was here four years, but I am still getting my bearings. It can be a tedious process but being familiar with the surroundings is seamless. I have players to recruit and start getting after it because school will be here before you know it.”
