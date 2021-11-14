DANVILLE — With basically a brand-new team this season, Danville Area Community College women's basketball coach Erika Harris is seeing her team slowly, but surely, come together on the court.
After a pair of losses to open the season, the Lady Jaguars improved to 2-2 on the season with a 70-43 triumph over Prairie State College on Saturday at the Dick Shockey Court.
"We are really starting to figure it out,'' Harris said. "It's all part of the process. The biggest thing we wanted to do in this game was to take a step forward in our process.''
DACC set the tone in the game's first quarter, building a 30-15 lead as freshman Dy'Jhanik Armfield had eight of her 14 points in the game's opening 10 minutes.
"Our biggest thing is executing offensively and our effort,'' said Armfield, who had a game-high eight assists. "We have to learn how to win, how to lose and how to face adversity.''
The Lady Jaguars faced some of that adversity in the third quarter as the Pioneers (0-2) used a zone defense to cut their 19-point halftime deficit (44-25) down to 12.
DACC made just 2-of-16 shots from the field until freshman guard Tannah Ceader drilled a 3-point with just 41 seconds left in the quarter.
"We are still trying to figure out our zone offense as a group. I think zones give a lot of teams fits early in the season,'' Harris said. "We will get back to work and get back to the drawing board on that. I'm sure a lot of teams are going to play zone against us this year.''
And it wasn't just the zone defense that the Lady Jaguars were dealing with in the third quarter.
"We needed to stick to what we did to get us that lead,'' freshman Asaya Bulgin said. "We got away for a few things in that third quarter, but we got it back in the fourth quarter.''
The biggest advantage for DACC in Saturday's contest with Prairie State was on the glass.
The Lady Jaguars enjoyed a 53-39 advantage in rebounding and it led to a 40-22 scoring advantage in the paint and a 15-6 advantage in second-chance scoring.
"Rebounding gave us a huge advantage,'' said Bulgin, who had a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. "With the offensive rebounds, we were able to get putbacks and then keeping them from getting offensive rebounds allowed us to push the ball in transition.''
Bulgin was even DACC's leader in rebounds on Saturday. Freshman Sky Kubwalo had a game-high 14 boards, including 10 in the second half.
"At halftime, she was kind of down,'' Harris said. "We told that we needed her to rebound and she brought in the second half, and did an unbelievable job. She is capable of that every night.''
Up next for the Lady Jaguars is a road contest at Kankakee Community College on Thursday.
