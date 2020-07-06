Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis was enjoying a breakout season even before All-Star teammate Victor Oladipo returned from injury last January.
The 6-foot-11 Sabonis was named an All-Star for the first time in his four-year career and averaged a double-double (18.5 points, 12.3 rebounds) at the time the season was shut down last March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, with Oladipo announcing he won’t return when the NBA season resumes due to concerns over his right knee tendon, Sabonis takes on a critical role for the franchise moving forward. Sabonis will be counted on for consistent offensive production and leadership as the Pacers try to make a late push to improve their NBA playoff seeding in Orlando.
“It’s something that is a big opportunity,” Sabonis said. “I feel like I’ve been playing great basketball.”
Sabonis and Oladipo are linked as the two players acquired in the deal that sent then Pacers franchise forward Paul George to Oklahoma City in 2017. Sabonis has steadily improved in each of his three seasons in Indiana, working his way up from sixth man to starter this season.
There were questions as to whether Sabonis could play effectively with center Myles Turner at the same time, but the duo clicked well in the final 11 games before the season was shut down. Sabonis averaged 19.4 points and 11.9 rebounds during the 11 games, while Turner averaged 11.8 points and 8.5 rebounds. The Pacers went 8-3 during that stretch.
“They were positive most of the year but over those last games, I think that they getting comfortable with knowing on the pick and roll, when to pop, when to dive,” Pacers team president Kevin Pritchard said.
Sabonis expects that chemistry to continue when the season re-starts in Orlando on Aug. 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers.
“After having a couple of months off, I know the whole team has been watching film, so we kind of process things a lot easier,” Sabonis said.
Sabonis said he spent the three-month layoff due to the pandemic trying to stay in shape, occasionally playing five-on-five with friends in Los Angeles.
“The last month I found a gym, several gyms, every day, wherever I could get in,” Sabonis said. “Had a pretty good routine Monday to Friday, getting in the gym a couple of hours, working on my game, everything to try to stay in shape.”
A main emphasis for Sabonis has remained perimeter shooting. He has extended his shooting range out to the 3-point line this season, making 17 3-pointers while shooting 25.4% from beyond the arc. But knocking down 10- to 18-foot jump shots will open up the floor more for Sabonis and his teammates as well.
“As much as I could get in the gym, that’s what we mostly focused on,” Sabonis said.
In entering the bubble in Orlando when the NBA restarts later this month, Sabonis said he will draw from experiences from when he played for Lithuania in the 2016 Olympics and at other European Cup events, which he says were similar in setup in terms of eating and staying in one area. But mostly, Sabonis said he’s concerned about getting his body ready for the eight-game stretch and the playoffs that will follow.
“We’re going to want to win those eight games, but at the same time we’re going to treat it kind of like preparation games,” Sabonis said. “During the preseason, we can’t go out there and play 35 minutes a game … I feel like everybody is going to have their minutes to kind of get in rhythm obviously, at the same time trying to win, but definitely not forcing anything.”
Support for Oladipo
Pritchard and teammate Aaron Holiday have both expressed support for Oladipo’s decision to shut himself down for the restart of the season due to worries over re-injuring his right knee tendon.
“Victor has looked great in workouts, but the timing of the restart and lack of 5-on-5 activity makes it difficult for him to commit to playing at the high level he expects with regards to further injury,” Pitchard said of the former Indiana University standout. “His future health is the No. 1 priority and we look forward to having him back at full strength for the 2020-21 season.”
On a Zoom Call on Monday, Holiday said it was understandable that Oladipo would have concerns about re-injuring the tendon that forced him to sit out 12 months.
“We’re all behind Victor,” Holiday said.
