MADISON, Wis. — Lovie Smith came into Friday's season opener with Wisconsin thinking the 2020 Fighting Illini were going to be his best team in his five seasons at Illinois.
That still might be true, but the first game left nearly everyone wondering what he was thinking.
Wisconsin redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz completed 20-of-21 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns as the 14th-rated Badgers crushed the Fighting Illini 45-7 at Camp Randall Stadium in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
"This was not the night that I envisioned,'' said Smith, who is now 15-35 at Illinois. "As we came up to Camp Randall, I thought I had the team more ready, more prepared to play than what we showed tonight.
"We are a better football team than that.''
Illinois will have to prove that later in the season because Friday's performance had very few bright spots as Wisconsin completely dominated on both sides of the football.
The Illini managed just 218 yards of total offense, eight first downs and they were a woeful 2-of-13 on third-down and fourth-down conversions.
"It comes down to converting on third and fourth down,'' said Illinois senior quarterback Brandon Peters, who threw for just 87 yards on 8-of-19 attempts. "We have to stay ahead of the chains. We have to move the chains. If you look at the time of possession, they killed us, it was bad.
"We have to focus on moving the chains, getting first downs, executing, completing the football — all of those little things.''
For the Illini defense, which scored the team's only points on a 39-yard fumble return by sophomore Tarique Barnes in the second quarter, they gave up 430 yards of offense and allowed the Badgers to convert 9-of-15 on third and fourth-down plays which translated into a time of possession difference of 43 minutes, 28 seconds to 16:32.
"They executed their system a lot better than we did,'' said Smith, who was especially disappointed with busted coverages in his defensive secondary.
Mertz, making his first collegiate start in place of Jack Coan, who had foot surgery on Oct. 7, took advantage of the miscues by Illinois. He set a school record for completion percentage and his only incompletion was actually a drop by senior running back Garrett Groshek in the third quarter.
"Their quarterback played outstanding ball, but we have to give him a lot more competition,'' said Smith, who admitted that the Badgers didn't do anything that Illini didn't plan for. "We have to be able to play better coverage than that.
"It's pretty easy to score when you have busted coverages back there. We have to be more disciplined than that.''
The five touchdown passes by Mertz equals the school record held by Darrell Bevell against Nevada in 1993 and Jim Sorgi against Michigan State in 2003.
"I thought he had good poise,'' Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said. "I thought he saw the field well. You never now quite how someone’s going to react in their first start, but I thought he was himself.''
The opening series was a bad omen for Illinois.
Senior running back Mike Epstein fumbled the ball on the second play from scrimmage and Wisconsin capitalized when Mertz hit fullback Mason Stokke for 10-yard scoring strike.
Things didn't get much better for the Illini later in the first quarter when senior linebacker Jake Hansen left the game with an apparent head injury.
According to Smith, Hansen was fine after the game but he will still need to be cleared before next week's game with Purdue.
Illinois did pull within 14-7 on the fumble return by Barnes, who came in to replace Hansen, but Wisconsin scored twice in the final 1:06 of the first half to take a 28-7 halftime advantage. Those two scores were part of 31 unanswered points for the Badgers, who were able to avenge a 24-23 loss to the Illini from last year.
"This only counts as 1 loss,'' Smith said. "There is only one thing to do. You just go back to work. We have an extra day — and we will need that extra day.''
Next up for the Illini is their home opener against the Purdue Boilermakers. Kickoff next Saturday is set for 11 a.m. and the game can be seen on the Big Ten Network or heard on the Fighting Illini Sports Network, including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
