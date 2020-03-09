Winter Sports Tournament Glance

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA Class 3A State Series

All times Central

Bloomington Regional

Tuesday, March 3

Game 1 — Lincoln 72, Morton 37

Wednesday, March 4

Game 2 — No. 4 Danville 73, Bloomington 58

Friday, March 6

Championship — Lincoln 60, Danville 56

IHSA Class 2A State Series

All times Central

St. Joseph-Ogden Regional

Monday, Feb. 24

Game 1 — Oakwood 59, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 50

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Game 2 — St. Joseph-Ogden 70, Westville 22

Game 3 — Villa Grove-Heritage 67, Unity 63, OT

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Game 4 — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 62, Oakwood 52

Game 5 — St. Joseph-Ogden 56, Villa Grove-Heritage 40

Friday, Feb. 28

Championship — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 38, St. Joseph-Ogden 28

Paxton-Buckley-Loda Regional

Monday, Feb. 24

Game 1 — Watseka 63, Hoopeston Area 40

Game 2 — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 48, Clifton Central 45

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Game 3 — Paxton-Buckley-Loda 53, Watseka 22

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Game 4 — Tuscola 45, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 38

Friday, Feb. 28

Championship — Paxton-Buckley-Loda 64, Tuscola 33

Pontiac Sectional

Tuesday, March 3

Game 1 — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 58, Coal City 48

Wednesday, March 4

Game 2 — Joliet Catholic Academy 50, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 49

Friday, March 6

Championship — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 53, Joliet Catholic Academy 39

Springfield Super-Sectional

Tuesday, March 10

Championship — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Springfield Sacred-Heart Griffin, 7 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A State Series

All Times Central

Salt Fork Regional

Monday, Feb. 24

Game 1 — Decatur St. Teresa 76, DeLand-Weldon 11

Game 2 — Decatur Lutheran 68, Schlarman Academy 52

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Game 3 — Salt Fork 62, Urbana University 34

Game 4 — Cerro Gordo 47, Blue Ridge 33

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Game 5 — Decatur St. Teresa 64, Decatur Lutheran 58

Game 6 — Salt Fork 50, Cerro Gordo 44

Friday, Feb. 27

Championship — Salt Fork 50, Decatur St. Teresa 40

Iroquois West Regional

Monday, Feb 24

Game 1 — Ridgeview 60, Armstrong-Potomac 27

Game 2 — Tri-Point 55, Iroquois West 44

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Game 3 — Cissna Park 51, Donovan 32

Game 4 — Fisher 66, Milford 58

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Game 5 — Ridgeview 58, Tri-Point 38

Game 6 — Cissna Park 73, Fisher 64

Friday, Feb. 28

Championship — Ridgeview 54, Cissna Park 53

Schlarman Academy Sectional

Tuesday, March 3

Game 1 — Roanoke-Benson 46, Mount Pulaski 27

Wednesday, March 4

Game 2 — Ridgeview 51, Salt Fork 39

Friday, March 6

Championship — Roanoke-Benson 38, Ridgeview 32

IHSAA Class 2A State Series

All times Eastern

Western Boone Sectional

Tuesday, March 3

Game 1 — Rossville 63, Carroll 58

Game 2 — Western Boone 66, Fountain Central 40

Friday, March 6

Game 3 — Rossville 55, Seeger 39

Game 4 — Western Boone 48, Clinton Prairie 37

Saturday, March 7

Championship — Rossville 47, Western Boone 45

IHSAA Class 1A State Series

All time Eastern

Attica Sectional

Tuesday, March 3

Game 1 — Covington 60, Lafayette Central Catholic 55

Game 2 — Attica 32, North Vermillion 30

Friday, March 6

Game 3 — Covington 67, Faith Christian 33.

Game 4 — Clinton Central 53, Attica 52

Saturday, March 7

Championship — Covington 68, Clinton Central 39

Frankfort Regional

Saturday, March 14

Game 1 — Covington vs. Southwood, 10 a.m.

Game 2 — Blue River Valley vs. Cowan, noon

Championship — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Region 24 Tournament

All times Central

Wednesday, March 4

Game 1 — Rend Lake 79, Illinois Central College 77

Game 2 — Parkland College 90, Lincoln Land College 63

Saturday, March 7

At Quincy

Game 3 — John Wood Community College 69, Rend Lake 62

Game 4 — Parkland 82,  Danville Area Community College 67

Sunday, March 8

At Quincy

Championship — Parkland 76, John Wood Community College 58

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

All times Central

Region 24 Tournament

Wednesday, March 4

Game 1 — Parkland 80, John Wood 47

Game 2 — Lake Land 67, Danville Area Community College 36

Game 3 — Lincoln Land 76, Lewis & Clark 59

Saturday, March 7

At East Peoria

Game 4 — Illinois Central College 73, Parkland 66, 2 OT

Game 5 — Lake Land College 63, Lincoln Land 60

Sunday, March 8

At East Peoria

Championship — Lake Land College 80,  Illinois Central College 75, OT

