Winter Sports Tournament Glance
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
IHSA Class 3A State Series
All times Central
Bloomington Regional
Tuesday, March 3
Game 1 — Lincoln 72, Morton 37
Wednesday, March 4
Game 2 — No. 4 Danville 73, Bloomington 58
Friday, March 6
Championship — Lincoln 60, Danville 56
IHSA Class 2A State Series
All times Central
St. Joseph-Ogden Regional
Monday, Feb. 24
Game 1 — Oakwood 59, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 50
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Game 2 — St. Joseph-Ogden 70, Westville 22
Game 3 — Villa Grove-Heritage 67, Unity 63, OT
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Game 4 — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 62, Oakwood 52
Game 5 — St. Joseph-Ogden 56, Villa Grove-Heritage 40
Friday, Feb. 28
Championship — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 38, St. Joseph-Ogden 28
Paxton-Buckley-Loda Regional
Monday, Feb. 24
Game 1 — Watseka 63, Hoopeston Area 40
Game 2 — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 48, Clifton Central 45
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Game 3 — Paxton-Buckley-Loda 53, Watseka 22
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Game 4 — Tuscola 45, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 38
Friday, Feb. 28
Championship — Paxton-Buckley-Loda 64, Tuscola 33
Pontiac Sectional
Tuesday, March 3
Game 1 — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 58, Coal City 48
Wednesday, March 4
Game 2 — Joliet Catholic Academy 50, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 49
Friday, March 6
Championship — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 53, Joliet Catholic Academy 39
Springfield Super-Sectional
Tuesday, March 10
Championship — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Springfield Sacred-Heart Griffin, 7 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A State Series
All Times Central
Salt Fork Regional
Monday, Feb. 24
Game 1 — Decatur St. Teresa 76, DeLand-Weldon 11
Game 2 — Decatur Lutheran 68, Schlarman Academy 52
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Game 3 — Salt Fork 62, Urbana University 34
Game 4 — Cerro Gordo 47, Blue Ridge 33
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Game 5 — Decatur St. Teresa 64, Decatur Lutheran 58
Game 6 — Salt Fork 50, Cerro Gordo 44
Friday, Feb. 27
Championship — Salt Fork 50, Decatur St. Teresa 40
Iroquois West Regional
Monday, Feb 24
Game 1 — Ridgeview 60, Armstrong-Potomac 27
Game 2 — Tri-Point 55, Iroquois West 44
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Game 3 — Cissna Park 51, Donovan 32
Game 4 — Fisher 66, Milford 58
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Game 5 — Ridgeview 58, Tri-Point 38
Game 6 — Cissna Park 73, Fisher 64
Friday, Feb. 28
Championship — Ridgeview 54, Cissna Park 53
Schlarman Academy Sectional
Tuesday, March 3
Game 1 — Roanoke-Benson 46, Mount Pulaski 27
Wednesday, March 4
Game 2 — Ridgeview 51, Salt Fork 39
Friday, March 6
Championship — Roanoke-Benson 38, Ridgeview 32
IHSAA Class 2A State Series
All times Eastern
Western Boone Sectional
Tuesday, March 3
Game 1 — Rossville 63, Carroll 58
Game 2 — Western Boone 66, Fountain Central 40
Friday, March 6
Game 3 — Rossville 55, Seeger 39
Game 4 — Western Boone 48, Clinton Prairie 37
Saturday, March 7
Championship — Rossville 47, Western Boone 45
IHSAA Class 1A State Series
All time Eastern
Attica Sectional
Tuesday, March 3
Game 1 — Covington 60, Lafayette Central Catholic 55
Game 2 — Attica 32, North Vermillion 30
Friday, March 6
Game 3 — Covington 67, Faith Christian 33.
Game 4 — Clinton Central 53, Attica 52
Saturday, March 7
Championship — Covington 68, Clinton Central 39
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Region 24 Tournament
All times Central
Wednesday, March 4
Game 1 — Rend Lake 79, Illinois Central College 77
Game 2 — Parkland College 90, Lincoln Land College 63
Saturday, March 7
At Quincy
Game 3 — John Wood Community College 69, Rend Lake 62
Game 4 — Parkland 82, Danville Area Community College 67
Sunday, March 8
At Quincy
Championship — No. 1 John Wood Community College vs. No. 3 Parkland, 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
All times Central
Region 24 Tournament
Wednesday, March 4
Game 1 — Parkland 80, John Wood 47
Game 2 — Lake Land 67, Danville Area Community College 36
Game 3 — Lincoln Land 76, Lewis & Clark 59
Saturday, March 7
At East Peoria
Game 4 — Illinois Central College 73, Parkland 66, 2 OT
Game 5 — Lake Land College 63, Lincoln Land 60
Sunday, March 8
At East Peoria
Championship — No. 1 Illinois Central College vs. No. 2 Lake Land College, 2 p.m.
