Winter Sports Tournament Glance
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
IHSAA Class 2A State Series
All times Eastern
Western Boone Sectional
Tuesday, March 3
Game 1 — Rossville 63, Carroll 58
Game 2 — Western Boone 66, Fountain Central 40
Friday, March 6
Game 3 — Rossville 55, Seeger 39
Game 4 — Western Boone 48, Clinton Prairie 37
Saturday, March 7
Championship — Rossville 47, Western Boone 45
IHSAA Class 1A State Series
All time Eastern
Attica Sectional
Tuesday, March 3
Game 1 — Covington 60, Lafayette Central Catholic 55
Game 2 — Attica 32, North Vermillion 30
Friday, March 6
Game 3 — Covington 67, Faith Christian 33.
Game 4 — Clinton Central 53, Attica 52
Saturday, March 7
Championship — Covington 68, Clinton Central 39
Frankfort Regional
Saturday, March 14
Game 1 — Covington vs. Southwood, 10 a.m.
Game 2 — Blue River Valley vs. Cowan, noon
Championship — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.
