CHARLESTON, S.C. — Cody Wilson always wanted to fish as a career and last week, he was able to get a big taste of it.
Wilson, who is originally from Hoopeston, found himself in the contention at a Eastern Open Bassmaster Tournament last week at Lake Hartwell in Anderson, S.C. in the Co-Angler division.
“Going into the tournament, my expectations were not high because I didn’t want to let myself down. I wanted to enjoy this and take it all in,” Wilson said. “My goal was to finish in the top 40 because that is when you get a paycheck and if I didn’t finish in the top 40, I wanted to at least get someone that is great to fish with. To conquer every goal and expectations blew my mind and I am not stopping from there.”
Wilson ended up third in the class, which consists of amateur anglers who gets a chance to fish in the boat of more professional anglers who make bass fishing a living.
On championship day, Wilson was able to fish with a major bass fishing star in Jason Christie, a three-time Elite Series Champions with over a million dollars of winnings in his career.
“He’s a pretty iconic fisherman and he has made a name for himself,” Wilson said. “Everyone who knows fishing knows the name Jason Christy and it was a great experience to not only fish with him, but catch a fish at the same time as him.”
For Wilson, fishing has been a part of him since he was a child in Hoopeston.
“The first time I remember fishing was with my grandmother Brenda with a cane pole in her backyard pond and we were catching Bluegill and we caught 40-60 in an evening and I couldn’t get enough of it,” Wilson said. “My father (Alan Wilson) and grandfather (Clarence Wilson) took me to a pond in Wellington behind the old high school. It was Bill Warner’s pond, but we just called it Bill’s. We just went for Crappie and that is where I fell in love with bass fishing.
“I spent a lot of time at the lagoon in Hoopeston. My friends would go to the pool, but I was fishing. I get a bunch of chicken livers from IGA and I would go fishing from sun up until the time my parents would come down and get me to stop.”
After graduating from Hoopeston Area High School in 2014, Wilson joined the Navy and spent time in Virginia before moving to South Carolina. He also tests baits out for Westville’s JTB Custom Lures.
“(JTB owner) Joe Benson does custom paint jobs on baits and makes custom jigs and baits from crappie to jerk bait and working on a custom balsa bait,” Wilson said. “He sends them down to me and I test them and tell him what is right and what is not working and I am honest with him. It makes him better at what he does and better at what I do.”
He stayed fishing with his free time and has won multiple local open events and fishes with the Mariners Bass Club, but after his success, Wilson is ready for a break.
“I have a soon-to be six month old son (Noble Wilson) and I have a wife (Raven Wilson) that has been understanding as I go out and fish,” Wilson said. “I have a few tournaments left, but I am going to take the rest of the year off and relax with them. At the beginning of next year, I am going to spring into action. I want to fish in two of these Eastern Open Tournaments and see what happens, but I am hoping to do even better than this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.