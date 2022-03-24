Trevion Williams didn’t even appear to look behind him.
It was as though he sensed the location of teammate Mason Gillis before making a pass behind his back to cap off a Purdue fast break in last week’s NCAA Tournament opener against Yale.
That was the most spectacular of four assists for the 6-foot-10 forward during the 78-56 win against the Bulldogs, but his teammates barely reacted. They’ve seen it before.
In fact, they’ve seen better.
In late November against Florida State, Williams tossed a no-look pass over his shoulder to a cutting Gillis for an easy basket.
But his most incredible feat came in January against Wisconsin at Mackey Arena. Standing behind the baseline at the opposite end of the court, Williams threw a football-style bomb to 7-4 center Zach Edey – who caught the ball inside the no-charge circle and dunked it.
If a teammate has a chance to score anywhere on the court, there’s a good chance Williams will find him.
“I think he’s always been a great passer, ever since he was little, middle school, high school,” Gillis said. “He has a gift for it. He is a very unselfish person, so I think that helps on the basketball court. We’ve been telling him to just go get buckets and just trust his instinct to pass second, so whenever he does that his natural ability shows.”
A willingness to pass – and the aptitude to do it at a high level – is just one part of what makes Williams perhaps the greatest teammate in college basketball.
An All-Big Ten selection in 2020-21, the senior from Chicago accepted a role coming off the bench for the Boilermakers this season.
Coach Matt Painter considered using Williams and Edey on the floor as a unit to dominate the paint, but he believes the offense has better spacing and more options when just one of the talented big men is on the floor at a time.
It would have been understandable for Williams to vociferously protest a role behind his sophomore teammate. He would have been well within his rights to enter the transfer portal and look for a program where he could start.
The search wouldn’t have been difficult.
Instead, he’s averaged 11.9 points and 7.4 rebounds while playing 20 minutes per game. His 110 assists trail only fellow senior Sasha Stefanovic on the roster, and he leads the Boilers with 35 steals and 22 blocked shots.
He’s found a way to make an impact in every aspect of the game, and he was recognized as the Big Ten’s best sixth man this year.
On Sunday, he also proved he can still be the star attraction when called upon. Going regularly to his trademark jump hook and being more intentional with his scoring efforts, Williams led the Boilermakers with 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting in the 81-71 second-round win against Texas.
It was a reminder to future opponents – including this year’s ultimate Cinderella, 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s, who fill face Purdue in the Sweet 16 on Friday in Philadelphia – that Williams can still put his foot on the gas if that’s the best way to help his team win.
“It’s been an emphasis his whole career,” Painter said of balancing Williams’ unselfish nature with his scoring ability. “Sometimes he’s a pass-first player, and you can’t be a pass-first player when you’re one-on-one. If they want to come and double on you, they want to give you a lot of attention, now move the basketball.
“But when they stay one-on-one, be aggressive and go score. That’s always been our rule with him. And then sometimes it’s – he’s a great guy to play with because who wouldn’t want to play with someone who’s looking to pass the basketball all the time? So (his passing) can get contagious, and it can really help. But you can’t have predetermined thoughts. He has such good instincts. When he just plays off his instincts — and if you take something away, he delivers the basketball – that’s when he’s at his best.”
Williams was a freshman coming off the bench when Purdue made a run to the Elite Eight in 2019, and that kind of postseason experience is invaluable.
For all of his unselfish acts, however, Williams wasn’t ready to be the kind of leader who could effectively share that knowledge in the past.
He made an intentional effort to change that this year, and his voice off the court might be just as important now as his skill on it.
“I try to be positive all the time with the season and with everything going on, man,” Williams said. “You constantly have stuff just coming at you, coming at us as a team. I try to be that guy, that voice to keep everybody level-headed, try to keep everybody happy, smiling.”
“… I guess you could say I’m the guy, and I’ve kind of accepted that role on our team – just being an energy guy, being positive, being happy. It does more than you think, and I think (teammates) appreciate it. And it’s also something I’ve learned to do, something I’ve grown into. I used to be the quiet guy on the team. I was always to myself. And as I grew up, as I got more mature, I found out that that’s kind of being selfish because, as a team, you should be able to open up and talk to guys and be honest with them and – I don’t know – just keep them level-headed.
“Like I said, it’s something I’ve grown into, but I’ve definitely accepted it as a senior and as a leader on this team.”
