SPEEDWAY, Ind. — It is said that winning cures all ills.
That’s something that Australian Will Power believes in when it comes to his car owner Roger Penske.
Power went out on Saturday seeking redemption for his problems from last week’s race at Nashville when Power finished 14th as he appeared to put one teammate, Simon Pagenaud, into the wall and later collided with another teammate, Scott McLaughlin.
“Certainly, the incident with McLaughlin was not good,’’ Power said. “I didn’t see Roger after the race. I thought, ‘I need to win a race before I speak to him again.’ Fortunately, I did that.’’
In a relatively easy victory, Power found himself beating Romain Grosjean by 1.1142 seconds to claim the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
It is the first victory this year for Power and the 40th of his career, breaking a tie with Al Under for fifth on the all-time list. Power also matched NASCAR star Kyle Busch for wins at IMS, the speedway and road course combined, with his sixth. Power, who won the 2018 Indianapolis 500, has won five times on the IMS road course, equaling the mark of former Formula One champion Michael Schumacher set in the U.S. Grand Prix.
“You look at the stats for sure when you’re up there, and you’re aware. I’m aware how far I am off Mario (Andretti) for all-time poles and I’m aware where I sit now in the all-time win list,’’ Power said. “I know that Michael Andretti is on 42, and Mario Andretti I think I can catch on poles.
“Two heroes of mine and two absolute legends of the sport, and just blows my mind that I have a name close to them in the record books. Crazy. That was some serious name dropping, but my name is there. It’s crazy. Who would have thought?”
Power, who led for 56 of the 85 laps, saw his 9.5-second lead slowly evaporate away as he was stuck behind James Hinchcliffe, who was on the tail-end of the lead lap.
“I think he needed some coverage for his sponsor, so he was like, I need to be last but leading the leader,’’ said Dixon of Hinchcliffe.
Grosjean and Colton Herta were closing in when the first of two late cautions came out for engine problems for points leader Alex Palou.
On the restart, Power had no worries with slower cars as there was nothing but an open track in front of him.
“I just told myself, ‘I’m getting this bloody restart, there’s no way I’m giving this race away’,” he said.
Herta, who finished third, admitted that he did have anything for Power or Grosjean in those final laps.
And while another caution seemingly gave Grosjean another chance at Power, the former series champion simply pulled away for the victory.
“I thought it was a good fight,’’ said Grosjean, who also finished second in the Indy Grand Prix back in May. “He went early and we just couldn’t quite keep up with him.’’
Rounding out the top five was Alexander Rossi in fourth and Pato O’Ward, the pole-sitter, finished fifth.
