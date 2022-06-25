DANVILLE — Will Portera isn't afraid to put in a little extra work.
In the Danville Dans last home game before a six-day road trip on June 16, he along with pitcher John Gassler spent several hours after the team's 13-0 victory working on the home plate area at Danville Stadium.
Back at the friendly confines of Danville Stadium on Friday night against the Normal Cornbelters, Portera did a little more work after hours at the plate.
This time, he did it with a wooden bat rather than a shovel and rake.
Portera delivered a two-out, game-winning single to center in the bottom of the ninth as the Danville Dans defeated the Normal CornBelters 4-3 in a Prospect League contest.
The start of Friday's game was delayed for 2 hours, 28 minutes because of a transmission leak with the Normal bus en route to Danville.
For a complete recap of Friday's game, check back with the Commercial-News website on Sunday or your can read about it in Tuesday's print edition.
