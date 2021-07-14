DANVILLE — With the exception of 2020, Danville Dans managing partner Jeanie Cooke cannot remember a summer baseball season like this year.
On Wednesday, the Danville Dans were forced to postpone their fifth game this season because of wet, unplayable conditions at Danville Stadium. The contest with the Champion City Kings has been rescheduled as a doubleheader on July 27 with the first game starting at 5:30 p.m.
“We’ve had people out there for the past two days,’’ Cooke said. “We spent all day Tuesday getting all the standing water off of the field from all the rain we’ve gotten in the last few days. Then today, the players and coaches were working on it but it’s still a muddy mess in areas and it’s just not playable.’’
Danville manager Eric Coleman said it was just a few key places around the infield causing all of the problems.
“We started early in the morning and put down several bags of diamond dry trying to get it ready,’’ Coleman said. “It’s just the area around the second base and shortstop positions that are just too wet.
“Hopefully, the sun and wind will cooperate (today) and we are able to take on the Springfield Sliders (tonight).’’
Wednesday’s rainout is bad for both the baseball team and the organization.
“Coming off a win on Tuesday night against a really good Cape team, we were looking to build on that momentum,’’ Coleman said. “This rainout also gives us another doubleheader during the stretch run for the playoffs.’’
The Dans have five doubleheaders or 21 total games over the next 18 days, beginning with tonight’s game against Springfield at Danville Stadium. The first doubleheader will be Friday at Champion City and conclude with a twinbill Aug. 1 at Terre Haute.
“The loss of any game is very, very difficult because of the cost we have associated with travel and maintenance,’’ Cooke said. “While the game gets rescheduled as part of a doubleheader, you are not able to make up the funds that you have lost.’’
Unlike Major League Baseball, the Prospect League does not scheduled day-night doubleheaders which require two separate tickets.
Cooke admits that part of the problem this season is that field at Danville Stadium is in need of some work.
“It’s been more than five years since the city had someone come in and do a major renovation,’’ Cooke said. “During a normal year, there could be as many as 100 games played on that field and with all of that wear and tear, it needs to have a major renovation from time to time.’’
Danville 8 Cape 2
CAPE GIRADEAU, Mo. — The Cape Catfish were gracious hosts Tuesday night at Capaha Field and the Danville Dans took advantage of their hospitality in a 8-2 triumph.
Danville, which improves to 21-16 overall and 5-4 in the second half of the Prospect League’s Wabash River Division, turned six hits and three errors by Cape into a 7-0 lead after three times at-bat.
The Dans scored five times in the second inning with Michael Marsh and Cooper McMurray delivering run-scoring hits, but they also scored two runs on Catfish field errors and the fifth run scored on wild pitch by Cape starter Jalen Borders, who fell to 3-3.
Marsh, who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, also had a run-scoring double in the fifth inning for Danville, while McMurray had an RBI-groundout in the first inning.
Joining Marsh with two hits on Tuesday night for the Dans were shortstop Danny Becerra and catcher Kace Garner, while Ben Higgins and Javon Fields shared team-high honors with two runs scored each.
Jacob Hasty, a right-hander from Keller, Texas, was credited with the victory while Kade Snell, Jackson Torsey, Jaxen Forrester, Cole Heath and Hayden Birdsong combined for five innings of shutout relief. That group only allowed three hits, while walking none and striking out three.
“Normally, some of those guys would have just thrown a bullpen on Tuesday, but we just had them throw a live inning instead,’’ Coleman said. “It worked pretty well and they will be ready to come back later in the week to make their starts.’’
Two former Dans chosen in MLB Draft
DANVILLE — Johnny Ray and Kobe Kato, teammates on the 2018 Danville Dans, were draft on Tuesday in the final rounds of the MLB Draft held in Denver.
With their selections, it marks the 31st consecutive year that a former Danville Dan has been chosen in the MLB draft. The streak started with Billy Hall being a 17th round pick of the San Diego Padres in 1991.
Ray, a senior right-handed pitcher from Texas Christian University, was selected in the 12th round by the Chicago White Sox. The Quincy native went 3-3 with a 6.50 ERA this past season with Horned Frogs, while recording 45 strikeouts in 44.1 innings. In his 2018 season with the Dans, Ray was 1-1 with three saves and 2.34 ERA. He also had 16 strikeouts in 15.1 innings.
Kato, a senior infielder from the University of Arizona, was a 13th-round pick of the Houston Astros. The native of Aiea, Hawaii, batted .350 with 58 runs scored and 34 RBIs for the Wildcats, while helping them reach the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. Kato batted .343 with 2 homers with 19 RBIs and 27 stolen bases in the 2018 season for the Dans.
“It’s exciting when our Dans get the opportunity to play professionally,’’ said Cooke. “Having these two players drafted confirms that what we do here in Danville helps players develop for their future in baseball.’’
