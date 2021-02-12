WESTVILLE — The Westville boys basketball team got started early and did not let up as they beat Chrisman 51-33 on Friday.
Kamden Maddox had 15 points for the Tigers, who had a 27-12 halftime lead, while Bryce Burnett had 10, Landen Haurez had eight, Cole Maxwell had seven and Will Terry added six.
Nic Eddy led the Cardinals with 12 points, while Layne Smith had seven, Blake Barna had six and Chris Francis added five.
The Tigers will play Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Tuesday, while the Cardinals will take on Salt Fork on Tuesday.
At Westville
Westville 51, Chrisman 33
Chrisman (33) — John Phipps 0 0-0 0, Cole Webster 0 0-1 0, Triston Lehmkuhl 0 0-0 0, Colton Brazelton 1 0-0 3, Nic Eddy 4 4-6 12, Layne Smith 3 0-0 7, Blake Barna 1 4-4 6, Chris Francis 2 0-0 5, Dyas Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 8-12 33.
Westville (51) — Cole Maxwell 0 7-8 7, Landen Haurez 1 6-6 8, Will Terry 2 2-6 6, Kaeden Russell 1 0-0 2, Luke Johnson 1 0-0 3, Kenny Clarkston 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Nicholson 0 0-0 0, Kamden Maddox 7 0-0 15, Bryce Burnett 2 6-7 10. Totals: 14 21-27 51.
Chrisman;6;6;11;10;—;33
Westville;15;12;10;14;—;51
3-point field goals — Chrisman 3 (Brazelton, Smith, Francis); Westville 2 (Johnson, Maddox). Total fouls — Chrisman 18, Westville 15. Fouled out — Barna, Brazelton, Maddox. Technical fouls — none.
