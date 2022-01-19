DANVILLE — The Westville Tigers came into the Vermilion County Tournament without a victory over any team in the county.
Thus, Westville was seeded sixth out of the seven teams that play in the County Tournament.
“We didn’t think we were the sixth-seeded team,’’ said Westville sophomore Drew Wichtowski.
And the Tigers are proving that as they upset the top-seeded Oakwood Comets 49-45 in overtime on Tuesday night to win Pool A and advance into Saturday’s championship game against either Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin or Salt Fork.
It’s the first time in more that two decades that the sixth-seeded team has reached the title game.
“Your goal is to improve throughout the season,’’ said Westville coach Ed Barney. “You might be a six-seed but if you keep improving, you will play better than a six-seed.’’
But, what has changed for the Tigers?
“Honestly, we had a talk at practice one day about bringing intensity and having a good attitude,’’ Wichtowsky said. “Ever since that day, we have been a different team.’’
They are also playing for their third different head coach this season.
“That’s definitely it something different for them,’’ Barney said. “Now, they are getting settled into some of our offensive and defensive schemes. They had played man-to-man for almost four years and we are switching from man-to-man to different zones.
“We are learning to give our opponent different looks and I think they are getting used to that and comfortable with the changes.’’
That was definitely the case on Tuesday night.
Westville, which played almost exclusively a 2-3 zone against Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Saturday, switched to a 1-3-1 in the fourth quarter against Oakwood.
“We were just giving them a different look,’’ Wichtowski said. “I don’t think they were expecting it.’’
Whether they were expecting it or not, the change seemed to give Oakwood a lot of problems.
The Comets, who had a 38-36 lead entering the final quarter, was just 1-of-8 from the field in the fourth quarter and they were 0-for-7 in the overtime session.
“We haven’t been a strong offensive team and we have struggled against zones. Tonight was no exception,’’ Oakwood coach Jeff Mandrell said. “We got some shots and we passed up some shots. I just think we need to be more aggressive offensively and push the tempo.
“We need to get some easier shots.’’
But even then, Oakwood missed a few point-blank layups in the fourth quarter that could have been the difference.
“We told the kids that they can be devastated and fall apart or we can used this as a learning experience,’’ Mandrell said. “I’ve been through enough as a coach and a player, that sometimes you are celebrating at the end of the year, because of something that you learned and got better from a game like this.’’
One thing that Mandrell learned on Tuesday night was that Westville turned 11 offensive rebounds into 17 second-chance points including a pair of free throws by Wichtowski in overtime.
The Tigers were an impressive 15-of-20 at the charity stripe in the contest.
“You have to make free throws to win,’’ Wichtowski said.
While Westville is idle until Saturday’s championship game at 8 p.m., Oakwood will play Georgetown-Ridge Farm at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in the final game of Pool A. The winner will play for third place, while the loser will be in the fifth-place game.
BHRA 58 AP 30
DANVILLE — Senior forward Ned Hill set the tone in the first quarter for Bismarck-Hening/Rossville-Alvin with six offensive rebounds.
Hill, who only scored six points, finished with nine rebounds in the game as the Blue Devils cruised past the Armstrong-Potomac Trojans 58-30 in Vermilion County Tournament contest at the Palmer Arena.
“I thought Ned Hill got us off to a good start with his energy,’’ Bis-Henn/Ross-Al coach Gary Tidwell said.
The Blue Devils also created plenty of offense with is pressure defense as the Trojans committed 29 turnovers leading directly to 31 points for Bis-Henn/Ross-Al.
“After playing them last week, it would have been easy to overlook an opponent,’’ said Tidwell as Bis-Henn/Ross-Al beat Armstrong-Potomac 48-26 on Jan. 11. “I didn’t think we did that.’’
Junior Brett Meidel scored a game-high 15 points for the Blue Devils to go along with four steals, while junior Hayden Rice chipped in with 14.
Seth Johnson was the leading scorer for the Trojans with 8 points.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin will play Salt Fork at 8 p.m. Thursday night for the Pool B championship, while Armstrong-Potomac will face Hoopeston Area at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Salt Fork 50 Hoopeston Area 36
DANVILLE — Salt Fork junior Garrett Taylor continued his impressive play in the County Tournament on Tuesday night.
Taylor scored a game-high 20 points as he made nine of his field goal attempts to lead the Storm to a 50-36 victory over the Hoopeston Area Cornjerkers.
Hoopeston Area took a 26-25 lead early in the third quarter on back-to-back baskets by Anthony Zamora but Salt Fork responded with 18-1 run to end the third quarter and start of the fourth quarter.
Joining Taylor in double figures for the Storm was guard Colden Earles with 13 points, while Blake Norton had 8 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Ben Brown was the leading scorer for the Cornjerkers with 14, while Zamora had 11.
