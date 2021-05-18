HOOPESTON — Westville swept all four relay events on its way to a victory over Hoopeston Area and Schlarman Academy in girls track on Tuesday night.
Individually, the Tigers got victories from Jaitlyn White in the 100 and 300 hurdles, while Savannah Tyler claimed the 400, Hadley Cox won the high jump and Mackynzee Woodard took first in the discus.
Hoopeston Area, who honored it seniors on Tuesday night, got a pair of victories from Bre Crose (100 and 200) as well as Allison Pickett (1,600 and 3,200). Other individual winners for the Cornjerkers were Angelita Martinez (800), Adasyn Jones (long jump) and Samantha Cade (shot put).
The lone victory for Schlarman came from Mia Martinez in the triple jump.
At Hoopeston
Team scores — 1. Westville 66, 2. Hoopeston Area 52, 3. Schlarman Academy 6
Individual event winners
100 meters — Bre Crose (Hoopeston) 13.30. 200 — Crose 27.68. 400 — Savannah Tyler (Westville) 1:10.54. 800 — Angelita Martinez (Hoopeston) 3:01.12. 1,600 — Allison Pickett (Hoopeston) 7:17.42. 3,200 — Pickett 15:18.81. 100 hurdles — Jaitlyn White (Westville) 17.70. 300 hurdles — White 1:02.08. 400 relay — Westville (Savannah Tyler, Jasmyn Meeker, Olivia Hutchins, White) 58.94. 800 relay — Westville (Ali Legrand, Annabell Mcgehee, Olivia Hutchins, Hadley Cox) 2:25.59. 1,600 relay — Westville (Tyler, Makenna Greenlee, Hadley Jones, Meeker) 5:16.06. 3,200 relay — Westville (Greenlee, Kelsie High, Madison Wilson, Mianna Sawyer) 14:44.63. High jump — Cox 1.11 meters. Long jump — Adasyn Jones (Hoopeston) 4.77. Triple jump — Mia Martinez (Schlarman) 9.46. Shot put — Samantha Cade (Hoopeston) 9.00. Discus — Mackynzee Woodard (Westville) 27.90.
