ALVIN — Nothing is guaranteed when it comes to April weather in Illinois.
So far this season, area baseball and softball teams have had to battle through cold, wet and windy conditions more often than not.
That was the case again Friday afternoon at Roger W. Brown Field in Alvin, the Westville Tigers overcame the conditions and the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils to claim a 13-2 victory in Vermilion Valley Conference softball action.
“One of our sayings is that you have to learn to be comfortable with the uncomfortable,’’ said Westville coach Randy Skaggs. “Earlier this season playing in Urbana, it was like 38 degrees and the wind was blowing like 30 miles per hour. It was chilly, but with the kids, you would have never known it. They have learned how to be mentally tough.
“Today was another one of those days. We didn’t have the best conditions, but you still have to come out and compete.’’
The persistent drizzle and wind definitely played a factor in Friday’s game, but it was a pair of 5-run innings that propelled the Tigers past the Blue Devils.
Westville not only had six hits in those two frames — three for extra bases — but the Tigers also took advantage of five walks and a couple of errors by the Blue Devils.
“They are too fundamentally sound to give them free bases like we did,’’ said Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin coach Terry McCord. “We have to eliminate those walks.’’
McCord pointed out that this is the second week for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin to play with senior pitcher Alyvia Jackson.
“It doesn’t look good for her. She is a senior and a leader on this team,’’ McCord said. “(Alexis) Jaskula has stepped in and done a nice job as a sophomore.’’
Speaking of sophomores throwing the ball well, that would definitely apply to Westville’s Abby Sabalaskey.
The left-hander, who improved to 9-0 with the victory, struck out 11 over five innings for the Tigers.
And she got a little help on Friday from her offense after Bismarck-Hennin/Rossville-Alvin manufactured two runs in the third inning off of Sabalaskey.
“Being able to answer is a big key,’’ Skaggs said. “It was great that Bismarck exposed some things that we can work on, but it was just as critical that we came back and swung the bats.’’
After the Blue Devils cut the Tigers lead to 3-2, Westville had its first of two five-run innings that was started by an leadoff double by Lydia Gondzur and included run-scoring hits by Sabalaskey, Ariel Clarkston, Lani Gondzur and a sacrifice fly by Aubrie Jenkins.
“I thought our kids kept their composure and stuck to the game plan,’’ Skaggs said. “We swung the bats really well as we hit some balls that we squared up pretty well.’’
With the victory, Westville improves to 11-1 overall and 3-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. While Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin falls to 4-4 overall and 1-2 in the league.
