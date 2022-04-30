SIDELL — Nothing is more frustrating for a coach than their pitchers issuing multiple walks.
That’s whey both Salt Fork coach Jason Woodworth and Westville coach Joe Brazas came away from Friday’s Vermilion Valley Conference game shaking their heads.
In the end, it was the Tigers finding a way to survive with a 10-9 victory in nine innings against the Storm.
“Did I expect a 10-9 game? I did not,’’ said Westville coach Joe Brazas, noting that both teams started the game with their No. 1 pitchers on the mound. “Taking a walk is not something that hitters always like to do.
“It’s not glamorous, but that’s what got us the win.’’
And that’s exactly what happened in the top of the ninth.
Westville scored four times as all four batters reached base on walks, including winning pitcher Zach Russell taking a bases-loaded walk to break the 6-6 tie.
“I was tempted to call a squeeze, but I trusted my hitters to not swing at pitches out of the zone,’’ Brazas said. “Zach had a really long at-bat and when he walked, I thought that was a momentum changers for us.
“Things went really well for us today when we did walk.’’
That’s because eight of the 10 runners to score for the Tigers got on base via the walk.
“The walks are the most frustrating part of this game,’’ said Woodworth. “It’s been a struggle all year for us.
“We just need to make them hit the ball and we would have a much better chance of stopping them.’’
The walks were not the only frustrating part for Woodworth, his team also missed opportunities to win the game in the bottom of the seventh, eighth and nine innings.
In the bottom of the seventh, losing pitcher Hayden Chew popped up the suicide squeeze bunt that Russell caught and threw to third to double off Blake Hettsmanberger to send the game into extra innings.
Then in the eighth inning, the Tigers turned their third double play when Hayden Prunkard lined into an inning-ending double play with runners on first and second and one out.
Finally in the ninth, the Storm scored three times to pull within 10-9, but Blake Norton, who had been 3-for-4 with three doubles, popped out to second baseman Kamden Maddox, who made a juggling catch to end the game.
“We had great chances in all three of those innings — we just didn’t execute,’’ Woodworth said. “We work on those situations all of the time in practice, so those are things that we should be able to do.
“It’s part of learning how to win.’’
Picking up multiple hits for Westville in Friday’s game was Ethan McMasters and Cade Schaumburg, while Russell had two RBIs — both of which came on bases-loaded walks, and Maddox had a solo home run in the second inning.
Salt Fork offensively got multiple hits from Pedro Rangel, Hayden Prunkard and Hettsmanberger, with Rangel and Brayden Maskel each driving home two runs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.