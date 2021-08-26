WESTVILLE — There is a level of excitement around Westville football this season that hasn t been there in a few years.
Seniors Bryce Burnett and Rylee Edwards were starters in 2018 when the Tigers went winless and that was followed by a 4-5 season in 2019 and then last spring, playing an exclusive road schedule, Westville won three of its final four games to finish with a .500 record of 3-3.
“We have had some growing pains, said Burnett, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound lineman. “We had seven freshmen starting on varsity (in 2018). We have taken our lumps and our bruises.
“Now, it s time for us to return the favor to everyone that has beaten up on us over the last three seasons.
Burnett and Edwards are part of an offensive line group that started every game last season for the Tigers.
“We got to see a little bit of what we could do during the spring, but there is only so much you can do in five games, Burnett said.
And while it was an abbreviated season, Westville coach Guy Goodlove believes it was a huge step forward for the program.
“We got a lot of things accomplished this last spring, he said. “Toward the end of the spring season, we were playing some pretty good football.
And the veteran coach believes it will carry over into the traditional fall season.
“I really like where our offensive line is at this point, he said. “They know what they are doing and I ve always felt that the offensive line is the heartbeat of a good football team.
“Defensively, there is an opportunity for us to be very good. I don t think we are the fastest team in the league, but we have very good team speed.
Edwards, who starts at guard and linebacker, figures to be a focal part of the Westville defense.
“Good defense isn t about one or two guys, he said. “We have to be a solid group on that side of the ball. It starts with up front with the defensive linemen and then you get to the linebackers and on the back end, you have the defensive backs.
Edwards understands that there are higher expectations this season at Westville.
“I think everyone is looking at us because of our experience, he said. “I know that we are completely different team than the one that went 0-9 in my freshman year.
“We definitely have some goals for this year and it starts with making the playoffs.
The last time that Westville played a playoff game was in 2017 when the Tigers went 11-1, winning the outright Vermilion Valley Conference title and reaching the IHSA Class 2A quarterfinals.
“We were in junior high the last time that Westville went 9-0 and made a deep playoff run, Burnett said. “We saw what it took and we have been trying to establish that mentality as being the norm for Tiger football for the past three seasons.
Talent and experience are not the only reasons that the excitement level for Westville football is higher this season.
The Tigers are looking forward to unveiling it s new Memorial Field at Westville High School this fall. The brand new field turf is installed and the finishing touches are being completed to the all-weather track along with the bleachers and press box.
“It s very exciting to see everything being built right now and how our community is coming together, Edwards said. “I ve actually heard about people that want to move to Westville to be a part of this.
Getting everything finished will also bring some stability to the Westville practice schedule.
This fall, the team has practiced behind the junior high, on the new football field for a few days, and now, they are using baseball field, which is also field turf.
“These kids have been great through out this process, Goodlove said. “They have dealt with the changes and we continue to make progress.
“We just can t wait until its done and we can start playing games on this field.
Westville is scheduled to open the season with back-to-back road games at Seneca, this Friday, and at Watseka on Sept. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.