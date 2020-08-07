DANVILLE — It’s only fitting that the final championship game of the American Legion Youth Baseball season featured a little controversy.
The Westville Legion Post 51 squad, which easily won the regular-season title with an 8-0 record, claimed a 4-2 victory over the Sunset Funeral Home team, made up of Oakwood players, in the championship game of the Pony League postseason tournament on Thursday afternoon.
“This was the kind of game that I expected every time that we played them,’’ said Westville manager Matt Maddox, whose team beat Sunset 7-0 on July 7 and 11-1 on July 22. “We knew this team was going to give us a tough game in the championship and they showed it.’’
Actually, Westville found itself trailing 2-1 in the fourth inning when one play left everyone at the park questioning what actually happened.
The Post 51 team loaded the bases with no outs against Sunset pitcher Grant Powell.
Westville’s Cade Schaumburg hit a liner down the third-base line that Sunset’s third baseman Cort Vermillion caught, according to the home plate umpire, but the third base umpire ruled it a trap. Vermillion proceeded to step on third and throw to second.
After a lengthy meeting, the three umpires assigned to the championship game ruled it a catch and a double play with Vermillion forcing out the runner that started on third, but they allowed the runners from first and second to advance. Sunset appealed to first and the runner was called out for leaving early. But once again, the umpires met and ruled the runners advanced safely.
“When the home plate umpire called it a catch and then we tag all three bases, that should have been four outs,’’ said Sunset manager Rob Ruch.
But Westville’s Maddox pointed out that his base runners saw a safe sign from the third-base umpire.
“You have one umpire call it a trap, so you know that you have to take off for the next base,’’ he said. “But the other one calls it a catch. We were in no-man’s land.
“I’m just glad that it wasn’t a triple play and we had a chance to get those runners home.’’
And that’s exactly what happened. Westville got both runners across the plate to turn its 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 advantage.
“I hate that this game ended that way,’’ Ruch admitted. “But they got those two extra runs and that was the ball game.’’
It was the closest game of the year for Westville, which had outscored its opponents 99-7 coming into Thursday’s championship game.
“Last year, we came up a run short in the championship game,’’ Maddox said. “To come back and just have a season, was important, but to be able to win it, really means a lot to these kids.
“Seven of these guys were back from last year’s team and it was nice putting together a group from Westville. I’m looking forward to seeing them play together in the future.’’
While his team came up short, Ruch was pleased with his team’s performance.
“Our boys played really well against a really good Westville team,’’ he said. “We played a sharp game. We made plays and we got some key hits. I’m very proud of this Oakwood team.’’
Kamden Maddox, who struck out eight in five innings, was the winning pitcher for Westville, while Drew Wichtowski had a pair of hits for Westville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.