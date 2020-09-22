DANVILLE — The Westville boys golf team hosted Paris and Tri-County on Tuesday at Harrison Park and ended up third.
Jack Duensing led the way for Westville with a 44, while Kenny Clarkston had a 52 and Noah Crose and Ty Williamson each added a 55 for a team score of 206. Jonah Troglia had a 64 and Kierra Cox scored a 70.
Reese Wagoner had a 37 to get medalist honors for Paris, who had a team score of 165 to win the meet, while Tri-County took second at 199.
