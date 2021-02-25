WESTVILLE — The Westville girls basketball team saw themselves down 18-5 after the first quarter and could not recover as the Tigers lost 45-35 to Milford.
Hadley Cox had nine points for the Tigers, who was down 20-8 at halftime, while Chloe Brant had seven, Mackynzee Woodard had six and Ariel Clarkston added five.
Abby Tovey had 13 points for Milford, while Emmaleah Marshino had nine and Anna Hagan added six.
The Tigers will host Armstrong-Potomac on Monday, while the Bearcats will take on Salt Fork on Monday.
At Westville
Milford 45, Westville 35
Milford (45) — Jordin Lucht 2 1-4 5, Emmaleah Marshino 4 1-2 9, Cadence Schaubert 1 0-0 2, Jahni Lavicka 1 0-0 2, Anna Hagan 2 2-2 6, Emma McEwen 0 0-0 0, Anna McEwen 0 0-0 0, Brynlee Wright 2 0-0 4, Abby Tovey 5 3-6 13, Tiffany Schroeder 1 0-0 2, Caley Mowery 2 0-2 4, Hunter Mowrey 0 0-0 0, Jasmine Cullum 0 0-0 0, Janiah Hayman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 7-16 45.
Westville (35) — Hadley Cox 2 3-5 9, Kelsie High 0 0-0 0, Makezie Kantout 2 0-0 4, Savanna Tayler 0 0-0 0, Emma Myers 1 0-0 2, Mackynzee Woodard 2 2-4 6, Ariel Clarkston 1 3-4 5, Chloe Brant 3 0-0 7, Kierra Cox 1 0-5 2. Totals: 12 8-18 35.
Milford;18;2;14;11;—;45
Westville;5;3;12;15;—;35
3-point field goals — Westville 3 (Hadley Cox 2, Brant). Total fouls — Milford 16, Westville 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.